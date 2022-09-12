×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger’s Homecoming

Business

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Fashion

Balenciaga’s Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

Willy Chavarria Wins National Design Award for Fashion

The designer discussed his thought-provoking approach to fashion that explores identities and cultures.

Willy Chavarria
Willy Chavarria

As the recipient of this year’s Cooper Hewitt National Design award for Fashion Design, Willy Chavarria is still processing the honor.

Although the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum revealed the winners publicly past week, he sounded a little gobsmacked, despite having been told a little while ago. But 23 years after first relocating to New York, Chavarria is being saluted with one of the more covetable titles in the interdisciplinary and highly competitive world of design, not purely fashion design.

Chavarria spoke of being in the same company as other winners such as Nader Tehrani for Design Visionary; Rural Studio for Architecture/Interior Design, and Wedew by David Hertz for Climate Action. Chavarria said, “Something like this is really just an incredible gift. It’s not just a comparison to other people in fashion. It’s a comparison to other people, who are all really trying to be the best at their game. All these people do such great work and, of course, I know what’s involved in doing great work. It’s quite an honor to be in the same company.”

Related Galleries

With his own work Chavarria aims to have an impact beyond the fashion industry to inspire on many other levels beyond the beauty of the apparel and how it’s made. “I really aim to raise people up, who maybe come from a background like me and didn’t really have this path carved out for them,” he said, adding that he hopes his cultural background and name will signal to others, including children, “that there is a great possibility for them to do something that they really want to do whether it’s fashion or something else. Whenever younger generations are able to see someone like me succeeding, it only raises people up.”

The Californian switched coasts in 1999 to work with Ralph Lauren. Chavarria didn’t start his own label until 2015. Since that time he has stood out for statements related to racial, economic and sexual identity. He also serves as senior vice president of design at Calvin Klein.

With his next runway show slated for Thursday, while speaking last week Chavarria said that he was sitting in a pile of shoes, sorting them out to see if there were enough sizes to fit the runway models. Known for an all-inclusive approach to fashion, Chavarria is aware of the trend toward inclusivity. He said he is just happy to have been able to stay true to his work without compromising, garner a following and to stay in business. “That alone for me is success for sure,” he said.

HIs fellow NDA honorees include Emily Adams Bode for Emerging Designer; Giorgia Lupi for Communication Design; Felecia Davis for Digital Design; Kounkuey Design Initiative for Landscape Architecture, and CW&T for Product Design. “I recognize the seriousness of this award and that is why it is so deeply personal. Through my conversations with the Cooper Hewitt, I understand that they are recognizing not only my talent or skill as a designer, but the reason I design and the impact my work has on people.”

Describing his style as “an elegant interpretation of cultural influence,” Chavarria said much of that influence comes from the street, with his last few collections having been inspired by his own culture, upbringing, family and circle of friends. “I’ve always been mad about subcultures, even those that I’m not completely connected with,” he said.

Allowing that he still questions himself daily, Chavarria said that having people in his life in his childhood who nurtured what he was thinking or felt about himself and his art was advantageous. Having “even felt different as a small kid,” there were people in his circle who recognized and respected that. My parents, to some degree, my mother especially, recognized that and respected that.”

Growing up in a family of agricultural workers in California’s San Joaquin County, Chavarria said his relatives did a lot of the picking of the crops and his grandfather opened a small-town grocery store later in life. “Without question, I learned from my parents and from my family that work is the way to success. My idea of success became something very different from my family’s but just seeing their arduous work absolutely taught me discipline.”

While some are inclined to write off design as a gift, there is a good deal of elbow grease involved.

“Discipline is key. I can look all around to see people who are great successes and may not be very talented, but they have amazing levels of self-discipline and drive. Part of my drive was always to be honest, to show that I could make something of myself. I came from a family that I loved very dearly, but I wanted to show them that I could really be something. The discipline I learned probably also came from the church and my disciplined Catholic upbringing,” he said. “As I’ve grown, my relationship with the church has evolved, for sure. I go to a Mass several times a year. I do think that having that repetition of prayer and learning that discipline of repetition is something that’s aided my ability to stick with a plan.”

Having recently visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where three of his designs are on view, he was amazed and moved to overhear people discussing his work and how they identified with it culturally. For now, though, he is focused on his upcoming New York Fashion Week show, not celebrating his Cooper Hewitt honor. “Right now it is all about work and sleep and water and vitamins. I’ll celebrate by closing my eyes and sleeping really well by thinking about it,” he said.

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Hot Summer Bags

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Willy Chavarria Talks National Design Award

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad