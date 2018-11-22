BEIJING — The Yoox Net-a-porter Group said on Thursday it would pull Dolce & Gabbana products off its platforms, the first global retailer to drop the brand in the wake of the posted insults about China sent from designer Stefano Gabbana’s account.

It follows the majority of leading Chinese e-commerce players including Alibaba, JD, Secoo, VIPshop and Netease to drop the Italian fashion house’s products.

The brand will be removed from company’s platforms: Net-a-porter, Mr. Porter and Yoox.com, a spokesperson confirmed to WWD.

Police and security guards have been posted at physical Dolce & Gabbana stores in both Beijing and Shanghai as precautionary measures.

Social media platforms in China have filled up with videos of people destroying their Dolce & Gabbana clothes, from burning and shredding them, to using them as rags to clean floors and toilets.

For More Coverage, See Also:

China’s Fashion Heavyweights React to Dolce & Gabbana Debacle >>

Dolce & Gabbana Show Canceled, Chinese Celebs Flee Furor >>

Dolce & Gabbana Under Fire From Chinese ‘Netizens’ Over Ad Campaign >>