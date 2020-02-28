PARIS — “You know, I don’t remember much about the nights,” confessed Betty Catroux, rifling through a rack of clothes from her vast collection of Yves Saint Laurent outfits. The late couturier’s muse was trying to remember when she last wore a cowboy-style fringed black leather jacket from 1980.

The candid scene is part of a short black-and-white film directed by documentary maker Loïc Prigent, screened as part of the “Betty Catroux, Yves Saint Laurent, Feminine Singular” exhibition opening at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris on March 3.