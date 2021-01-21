PARIS — Yves Salomon has morphed its secondary line, Meteo, into an entirely fur-free collection for the first time.

The French furrier has used natural materials, such as shearling and woven wool, for the collection.

“The idea is to satisfy a fur-free consumer looking for a fur look — which is a lot of people,” Salomon told WWD. “So we decided to apply our know-how to fur-free material, which has to be absolutely natural, without chemicals. Of course, we avoid all synthetic material made from oil, which could pollute the planet and especially the ocean.”

Meteo, launched 20 years ago, has always been designed to appeal to a young generation of consumers. Its new fur-free collection has about 40 looks, including coats, perfectos, overcoats and matching accessories coming in colors such as beige, pastels and bright pink.

The collection, with price points ranging from 395 euros to 1,990 euros, is set to be unveiled in Paris starting Friday and will begin retailing in June through e-tailers, boutiques and department stores.

It will not be carried in Yves Salomon’s own shops.

Salomon would not discuss sales projections, but industry sources estimate that Meteo could generate 7 million euros in retail sales during its first 12 months and register strong double-digit annual revenue gains thereafter.

The Yves Salomon brand has slowly been reducing its fur use to focus on shearling, leather and feather options, which are less controversial and more modern.

In March 2020, the label presented salmon-colored tags coming with each fur garment printed with the company’s then newly established “Resource Pact.” That committed the brand to drastically reducing the production of animal fur, and focusing instead on reusing existing fur.

