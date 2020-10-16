Fashion Scoops

Starting a brand is hard enough, but for Black women, the challenges are even greater. To better understand the challenges and opportunities for Black female founders in beauty today, WWD Beauty Inc asked @cara_sabin, ceo of Sundial Brands, to lead a virtual discussion with four entrepreneurs: @danessa_myricks, ceo of Danessa Myricks Beauty; @shanidarden, founder of her eponymous skin-care brand; @trinitymouzon, founder of @Golde, and influencer and creator of @ForvrMood, @jackieaina. Speaking via Zoom, the panelists shared their thoughts, insights and feelings about what the year has wrought thus far — and hope for what it will bring. "I’m not interested in being a token, in filling a quota. It takes levels to get to that point in my career, and that’s something that I always try to tell my audience, when they are comparing other Black influencers to me. I have to explain to them, “You can’t be so harsh on them, because they’re not always in a position professionally to play the bigger card.” A small part of me is skeptical because I communicate with my audience and I know what the conversations are about Black-owned brands before I became one. It was things like, “Why do they charge so much money? Why do they not have good customer service?” Now that we’re all talking about buying Black again — because we’ve been through this a couple times — is it going to be long term? Are we going to actually make long-term changes?, Jackie Aina said. Tap the link in bio for the full interview. Report: @hernameislex 📸: @joelle_avelino