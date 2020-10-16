Fashion Scoops

A variety of work is being sold for one week only.
The collection inspired by the 1989 E30 M3 is Kith’s largest collection to date, launching on October 23.
Net-a-porter will stock a mix of the brand’s seasonal and classic shoe styles for the first time.
The capsule will bow on Oct. 23 and comprise both unisex nylon jackets and cargo pants as well as women’s leggings, biker shorts, cropped hoodies, French terry sweatsuits and Kappa’s signature tracksuits.
The actress and Pattern Beauty founder will receive the award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.
The athleticwear giant is suing the smaller brand for trademark infringement related to its popular Dunk sneakers.
The mentorship program is offered to all at no charge.
PacSun is launching new initiatives, PacTalks and PacCares.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s episode will focus on the topic of “Engineering a Better World.”
Balenciaga has collaborated with Italian footwear brand Vibram on several styles featuring its patented FiveFingers sole.
The medical apparel company appears to have been threatened with a lawsuit.
“There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”