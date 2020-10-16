Fashion Scoops

© Stephen Tayo / Aperture

‘Works of Imagination’ Sale Features Work of Prized Photographers

A variety of work is being sold for one week only.

clock 1hRosemary Feitelberg

Kith for BMW collection

Kith Teams With BMW for Collection

The collection inspired by the 1989 E30 M3 is Kith’s largest collection to date, launching on October 23.

clock 1hObi Anyanwu

clock 1hWWD Staff

Click here to bring this industry intel to your entire team.
Manolo Blahnik x Net-a-Porter

Manolo Blahnik Makes Net-a-porter Debut

Net-a-porter will stock a mix of the brand’s seasonal and classic shoe styles for the first time.

clock 10hNatalie Theodosi

Kappa

Kappa, Shadow Hill Partner on Capsule Collection

The capsule will bow on Oct. 23 and comprise both unisex nylon jackets and cargo pants as well as women’s leggings, biker shorts, cropped hoodies, French terry sweatsuits and Kappa’s signature tracksuits.

clock 10hLuisa Zargani

Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive Fashion Icon of 2020 Award

17 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks

clock October 16, 2020Layla Ilchi

The actress and Pattern Beauty founder will receive the award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

clock October 16, 2020Layla Ilchi

Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Diamond Dunk

Streetwear Brand Warren Lotas Closes Site Amid Nike Lawsuit

The athleticwear giant is suing the smaller brand for trademark infringement related to its popular Dunk sneakers.

clock October 16, 2020Kali Hays

Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh Launches ‘Free Game’ Mentorship Program

The mentorship program is offered to all at no charge.

clock October 16, 2020Rosemary Feitelberg

PacSun

EXCLUSIVE: Yara Shahidi to Appear on PacSun’s Instagram Live Today, Fashion Company Pledges up to $250,000

PacSun is launching new initiatives, PacTalks and PacCares.

clock October 16, 2020Ryma Chikhoune

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Host Time100 Talks Special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Host Time 100 Talks Special

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s episode will focus on the topic of “Engineering a Better World.”

clock October 16, 2020Layla Ilchi

The limited-edition Balenciaga Toe Sock sneaker.

The New Balenciaga Sneaker Has Five Toes

Balenciaga has collaborated with Italian footwear brand Vibram on several styles featuring its patented FiveFingers sole.

clock October 16, 2020Joelle Diderich

Figs scrubs homepage

Figs Vows Changes After ‘Sexist’ Ad Blowback

The medical apparel company appears to have been threatened with a lawsuit.

clock October 15, 2020Kali Hays

Lizzo's Vote Dress: Billboard Music Awards 2020

Lizzo Makes a Powerful Statement on Voter Suppression at the Billboard Music Awards 2020

“There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

clock October 15, 2020Layla Ilchi

Lizzo

Billboard Music Awards 2020: See the Photos

clock October 15, 2020WWD Staff

