LONDON — 032c, the magazine and apparel brand, took over The Strand in London on Monday night to unveil its women’s ready-to-wear collection. It followed the launch of its first men’s collection at Pitti Uomo in January.

“It was always somehow part of the goal to slowly move from merchandise to apparel and then to ready-to-wear,” said Maria Koch, founder and creative director of 032c.

The brand has been known to reflect contemporary culture and Koch cited this as the reason it decided to show outside the traditional fashion calendar. “There are no fashion weeks anymore, everyone’s doing drops and pre-collections and cruise and other things, so we just figured, why not do it when we felt it was the right moment?” she said.

Prior to that, 032c has been selling apparel and merchandise online and through retailers such as Farfetch, Ssense and LuisaViaRoma. “The great feedback on our merchandise was definitely a driving force behind launching ready-to-wear. When you see and feel that what you’re producing is successful and has a nice context for people, it just makes sense to do a little bit more,” said Koch.

Koch has designed for the likes of Jil Sander, Prada and Marios Schwab and some of the pieces reflected her background. There was a structured black dress with cutouts, sheer pleated dresses and workwear-inspired two-piece suits. A black textured cardigan paired with lace-up leather trousers was a highlight.

It was a small collection of 12 looks, shown alongside the brand’s men’s wear offering, which consisted of tie-dye T-shirts, bomber jackets and utilitarian style vests.

Koch describes the women’s collection as “minimal, sexy and with a DIY approach.”

“Our approach in general is to be very confident and do everything with extremely good quality. It’s about being independent, which I think is the most luxurious way of thinking and working,” she added.