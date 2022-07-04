×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Next for Kohl’s Corp.

Fashion

Giambattista Valli Reflects on a Decade in Haute Couture

Fashion

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

10 Corso Como Opens Pop-up in Tuscany’s Forte dei Marmi

The pop-up will open on July 7 for the whole summer season until Sept. 30.

10 Corso Como
The 10 Corso Como pop-up in Forte dei Marmi Celian courtesy of 10 Corso Como

RESORT POP-UP: 10 Corso Como will open a pop-up store in Italy’s luxury resort town Forte dei Marmi on Thursday,  standing for the whole summer season until September 30.

The store spans more than 1,512 square feet on the entire ground floor of a building facing a courtyard of Via Carducci, in the heart of the Tuscan town. A frescoed sundial stands out on the facade.

“I’ve known Forte dei Marmi since I was a child. For me, it’s always been synonymous with summer and I am happy to bring a small part of 10 Corso Como to the sunny Versilia coast,” said Tiziana Fausti, chair of 10 Corso Como.

Similarly to Milan’s storied and original concept store, it reflects the aesthetics of American artist Kris Ruhs, and it will offer a selection of fashion brands from Comme des Garçons and MM6 to Visvim and Yohji Yamamoto.

Related Galleries

The airy and light-filled shop shop will also carry a number of co-branded products in agreements with Levi’s, Sacai, Stephen Jones and Maison Margiela, to name a few. Design objects from Cassina or a bicycle from Rossignoli as well as fragrances from Laboratorio Olfattivo and Paris-based Miller & Bertoux will also be available.

Last year, 10 Corso Como celebrated its 30th anniversary, coinciding with a new phase after Fausti in 2020 took over the brand and the company branch that manages the store and its restaurant, aiming for international and online expansion.

The retailer is now under the direction and business development of Fausti and the artistic, image and communication direction of founder Carla Sozzani. The store reflects her personal taste, pioneering a retail concept that blends fashion, cuisine, art, music, design and lifestyle and over the years carrying brands from Balenciaga, Prada and Maison Margiela to Dries Van Noten and Azzedine Alaïa — the late designer a close friend of Sozzani’s.

 

10 Corso Como
Inside the 10 Corso Como pop-up in Forte dei Marmi. Celian courtesy of 10 Corso Como

There are two existing 10 Corso Como units in Seoul, opened in 2008 and 2012, respectively in Cheongdam and Avenuel.

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Hot Summer Bags

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

10 Corso Como Concept Store Opens

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad