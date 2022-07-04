10 Corso Como Opens Pop-up in Tuscany’s Forte dei Marmi

RESORT POP-UP: 10 Corso Como will open a pop-up store in Italy’s luxury resort town Forte dei Marmi on Thursday, standing for the whole summer season until September 30.

The store spans more than 1,512 square feet on the entire ground floor of a building facing a courtyard of Via Carducci, in the heart of the Tuscan town. A frescoed sundial stands out on the facade.

“I’ve known Forte dei Marmi since I was a child. For me, it’s always been synonymous with summer and I am happy to bring a small part of 10 Corso Como to the sunny Versilia coast,” said Tiziana Fausti, chair of 10 Corso Como.

Similarly to Milan’s storied and original concept store, it reflects the aesthetics of American artist Kris Ruhs, and it will offer a selection of fashion brands from Comme des Garçons and MM6 to Visvim and Yohji Yamamoto.

The airy and light-filled shop shop will also carry a number of co-branded products in agreements with Levi’s, Sacai, Stephen Jones and Maison Margiela, to name a few. Design objects from Cassina or a bicycle from Rossignoli as well as fragrances from Laboratorio Olfattivo and Paris-based Miller & Bertoux will also be available.

Last year, 10 Corso Como celebrated its 30th anniversary, coinciding with a new phase after Fausti in 2020 took over the brand and the company branch that manages the store and its restaurant, aiming for international and online expansion.

The retailer is now under the direction and business development of Fausti and the artistic, image and communication direction of founder Carla Sozzani. The store reflects her personal taste, pioneering a retail concept that blends fashion, cuisine, art, music, design and lifestyle and over the years carrying brands from Balenciaga, Prada and Maison Margiela to Dries Van Noten and Azzedine Alaïa — the late designer a close friend of Sozzani’s.

Inside the 10 Corso Como pop-up in Forte dei Marmi. Celian courtesy of 10 Corso Como

There are two existing 10 Corso Como units in Seoul, opened in 2008 and 2012, respectively in Cheongdam and Avenuel.