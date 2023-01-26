×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Plan C, 10 Corso Como Team Up for Bag Capsule

Carolina Castiglioni’s brand’s signature Pili and Bianca hand-sketched characters get the arty treatment.

Plan C x 10 Corso Como tote bag.
Plan C x 10 Corso Como tote bag. Luigi Fiano/Courtesy of Plan C

PLAN CC: Plan C and retailer 10 Corso Como have joined forces for a capsule collection of bags.

For the occasion, the brand founded by Carolina Castiglioni has tweaked its signature canvas tote style by mixing its Pili and Bianca hand-sketched characters — which were conceived by Castiglioni’s daughter Margherita to portray her brother Filippo and friend Bianca — with 10 Corso Como’s distinctive graphic pattern designed by American artist Kris Ruhs.

Available in two sizes and retailing at $400 and $540, the cobranded, black coated cotton bag hit the shelves of 10 Corso Como locations in Milan and Seoul, as well as at Plan C online stores and boutiques in Asia, on Wednesday. In particular, the brand operates a flagship at Tokyo’s famed From 1 building in the luxury Aoyama district as well as shops-in-shop at Isetan in Japan and at the Galleria mall in Korea.

The Plan C x 10 Corso Como small tote bag.
The Plan C x 10 Corso Como small tote bag. Luigi Fiano/Courtesy of Plan C

The daughter of Marni’s founders, Castiglioni launched Plan C with the support of her father Gianni and her brother Giovanni in 2018, after a decade of developing special projects for her family’s business. Renzo Rosso’s OTB took full control of Marni in 2015 and the Castiglioni family exited the following year. 

Castiglioni hinged Plan C on utility- and sport-inflected styles with a touch of unpredictability, the duality of discreet and bold elements and a great color sensibility — a trait that has always run in the Castiglioni family.

The company is headquartered in the heart of Milan, in a design apartment where the founder’s great-grandmother created the fur company Ciwifurs in the early ‘60s, which became a well-known licensee for several designer brands. Plan C presents its collections to buyers and press there, including the latest fall 2023 lineup unveiled earlier this month, and also hosts events during the city’s fashion and design weeks.

