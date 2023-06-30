10 Corso Como x Autry’s New Limited-edition Sneaker Style

SNEAKER COLLAB: American and clothing brand Autry has teamed up with 10 Corso Como to create a new limited-edition sneaker — the Medalist shoe — inspired by vintage models from the ’80s.

The unisex sneakers are available in white and are made of leather. The 10 Corso Como black logo appears on the tongue, insole and heel of the shoes.

The 10 Corso Como x Autry sneakers retail at 210 euros and are available to purchase at Milan’s storied 10 Corso Como store address, at Forte Village in Sardinia and on its e-commerce site.

Autry was created in 1982 in Texas by Jim Autry and rapidly became known for its American flag logo. The brand was relaunched internationally in 2019 in the sneaker and ready-to-wear segments.

With a 2022 turnover of 90 million euros, the brand today is distributed in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

In 2021, the Made in Italy Fund, which is managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco and invests in wine, food, beauty, fashion and furniture, took a majority stake in Autry and brand Ghoud. The fund has invested in 10 Italian companies, of which six are in fashion, from 120% Lino and Rosantica to Dondup and GCDS.

Two years ago, Autry launched its first apparel collection.

Previous 10 Corso Como partnerships included a tie-up in January with Plan C, and another in February with Giorgio Armani.

The capsule collection with Armani was presented during Milan Fashion Week and included oversize shirts, duster coats, blouses, shorts and high-waisted trousers, all in unwashed denim.

With Plan C, the capsule included the brand’s signature canvas tote style, which mixed the 10 Corso Como logo with the Pili and Bianca hand-sketched characters conceived by Plan C founder Carolina Castiglioni’s daughter Margherita, of her brother Filippo and friend Bianca.