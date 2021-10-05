EXCLUSIVE: 11 Honoré Launching at Nordstrom

Los Angeles-based 11 Honoré — which offers high-end women’s clothing sizes 12 to 24 — is launching at Nordstrom on Wednesday, marking the brand’s first retail partnership.

“Nordstrom has been a pioneer in the size-inclusive movement,” 11 Honoré founder Patrick Herning told WWD in a statement. “I first started conversations with the merchandising team in 2018 and have been impressed with their commitment to plus brands to extend their size ranges. Everything we do at 11 Honoré starts with an authentic commitment to our customer and we are perfectly aligned with Nordstrom in that approach. The vision behind the 11 Honoré collection has been to offer more women the fashion they expect from us, the fit they can count on and a more accessible price point. Nordstrom is the perfect partner to help us evangelize this message of inclusivity and reach more customers.”

The e-tailer, which launched in 2017, is releasing 14 new styles exclusively at Nordstrom (which invested in 11 Honoré in 2019) as part of its in-house line. Priced between $128 and $248, the collection — created by designer Danielle Williams Eke — will be out in two drops, with the second expected in late October. Expect modern workwear, “classic suiting options to versatile separates,” according to Eke.

As part of its mission to help brands extend sizing, 11 Honoré has been collaborating with designers to produce more size-inclusive goods, previously working with LaQuan Smith. Ganni — the contemporary Danish brand — is the latest partner to join the endeavor. Originally offering sizes 14 to 16 on the 11 Honoré site, Ganni now provides sizes 12 to 22.

There’s more in the works for 11 Honoré; though mum on details, the company has shared that in early 2022 it will reveal a “major collaboration” with “one of the top 10 global lifestyle and fashion brands.”