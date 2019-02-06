Size-inclusive e-commerce site 11 Honoré is connecting the runway to retail during New York Fashion Week.

At the site’s runway show at Spring Studios tonight, attendees will be able to scan Shopify-enabled QR codes on their smartphones to access and buy spring and pre-fall looks in sizes 12 to 18 by designers Adam Lippes, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Camilla, Christian Siriano, Chromat, Cushnie, Christopher Kane, Haney, Huishan Zhang, Jason Wu, JC Obando, Jonathan Simkhai, Lela Rose, Marchesa, Prabal Garung, Roland Mouret and more. Then, 11 Honoré will follow that up with a physical pop-up shop open Feb. 7 to 14 at 157 Hudson Street with inventory of styles shown on the runway and more from the site.

“We’re a mission-driven company, and we are using this as a platform to drive awareness around inclusivity and diversity in fashion, so what better way than producing our own runway show with the top designers we work with, and opening fashion week to create meaningful dialogue around the issue?,” said 11 Honoré chief executive officer and founder Patrick Herning. “We wanted to extend the runway into a physical presence so customers can experience the brand and we can do sales,” he said of the store, made possible through a partnership with Shopify.

Although 11 Honoré is based in L.A., Herning said the site’s top market is New York, and that its representation at fashion week will be ongoing. “Ideally, we will get on the September calendar, and that will be our annual New York Fashion Week moment.”

Herning has also been using the awards-season red carpet as a marketing platform, tapping Elizabeth Stewart (stylist to Cate Blanchett, Rebel Wilson and Gal Gadot) to host the opening of its red-carpet showroom in December. The outreach to the Hollywood community has been paying off, he said, noting that 11 Honoré dressed Melissa McCarthy for the Golden Globes in Reem Acra, and the Oscar nominees luncheon in Jonathan Simkhai.