Sophie-Bille-Brahe

Courtesy photo

1. Anthropologie Lizzie Vase

Anthropologie’s vases feature an assortment of lovely painterly blooms to match the fresh bouquets you’ll place in them, $28.

2. Byredo Rose Hand Lotion

Byredo’s Rose hand lotion, $60, unites pleasure and function.

3. Honeycomb Studio Bud Vase via West Elm

Honeycomb Studio Bud Vase: porcelain silhouettes accented with gold-leafing, $16 — $40.

 

4. Stoneware Tilley Fashion Dinnerware Set White — Project 62™

16pc stoneware dinnerware set serves your dining needs, $45.50.

5. Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro

Dr Dennis Gross’s DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, $435, is an LED mask offering professional light therapy from the comfort of your home.

6. Dr. Dennis Gross Sculpsure

Dr. Dennis Gross’s Sculpsure, $1,600.

7. The Beach People Picnic Basket

The Beach People’s handmade, insulated picnic basket, $149, will keep drinks and snacks cool all summer long.

8. Enesea Opposites Attract Pearl Necklace

Australian label Enesea’s Opposites Attract pearl necklace, $300, combines timeless freshwater pearls with a modern golf filled chain.

9. Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook by Molly Baz

Molly Baz’s first cookbook is here! A New York Times bestseller, “Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat,” $19.50, is the perfect gift for any foodie.

10. ANANYA Malachite Chakra Bracelet, Green Onyx

Ananya’s Malachite Chakra bracelet features 18-karat white gold, 1.75-carat diamonds, 0.96-carat green onyx and 94.78-carat Malachite $6,715.

11. Alexander McQueen Curve Bag

Alexander McQueen’s calf leather curve bag, $1,490, is the gift of timeless style.

12. Keds x Hatch Sneakers

Put a pep in any mother’s step with the Keds x Hatch special edition sneakers.

13. Retrospec Beaumont Rev City Electric Bike — Step Through

Retrospec’s new electric bikes, $1,199.99, offer pedal assist and speed up to 20mph, perfect for a Mother’s Day cruise around town.

14. Celine Sunglasses Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses (black)

Celine’s acetate sunglasses in a classic cat eye, $400.

15. Celine Sunglasses Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses (tortoise)

And in tortoise! $400

16. Azlee Pavé & Baguette Diamond Earrings

A special gift for a special woman: Azlee’s pavé and baguette diamond hoop earrings, $7,290.

17. Tory Burch Oiseau Pitcher

The Oiseau Pitcher, $148, is the perfect centerpiece for Mother’s Day flowers.

18. Ashley Zhang Ruby Heart Love Token

Ashley Zhang’s Heart Love token features 14-karat gold, 0.10 diamonds tcw and 0.45-carat ruby for $1,280.

19. The Vice Wine “The Cool Mom” GIft Box

Featuring three bottles of small-batch Napa Valley wine — Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Rosé and Pinot Noir — The Vice Wine’s “The Cool Mom” gift box is the perfect treat for a special day. (Gift box is $79 and virtual tasting is $99.)

20. Ariane Goldman x Zoë Chicco Customizable Multi Charm Bracelet

“This piece is a constant reminder every day of the love and beauty of motherhood. It’s something that makes you smile, but also makes you feel pretty,” says Ariane Goldman of the customizable multi charm bracelet, $3,100.

21. Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga mat

McCartney’s cushy foam yoga mat, $60, provides comfort during every move you make as you flow through your yoga session.

22. Bottega Veneta lady bag

Daniel Lee’s small patent-leather tote, $2,700, for Bottega Veneta.

23. Carolina Bucci necklace

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads necklace, $1,250 — a collection based around a rainbow of precious hard-stone beads.

24. Loquet pendant necklace

Loquet’s 18kt rose gold Mama charm finished with pink sapphires, $260.

25. Pandora silver bracelet 

Pandora Moments Family Tree bracelet, $75.

26. Shinola watch

Shinola’s Vinton timepiece, $650, features a white mother of pearl dial, engravable caseback and a stainless steel two-toned bracelet, in a 38-mm case.

27. Sophia Bille Brahe pearl earrings

Sophie Bille Brahe’s rose 14-karat gold pearl earrings, $975.

28. Ugg socks

Ugg’s cozy chenille socks, $20.

29. Viso Project vase

Viso porcelain multicolored vase, $240.

 

 

30. Marc Jacobs Perfect eau de parfum gift set

Jacobs’ eau de parfum set includes fragrance, body lotion and a pen spray, $136.

Mother's Day shop
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus