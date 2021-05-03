1. Anthropologie Lizzie Vase
Anthropologie’s vases feature an assortment of lovely painterly blooms to match the fresh bouquets you’ll place in them, $28.
2. Byredo Rose Hand Lotion
Byredo’s Rose hand lotion, $60, unites pleasure and function.
3. Honeycomb Studio Bud Vase via West Elm
Honeycomb Studio Bud Vase: porcelain silhouettes accented with gold-leafing, $16 — $40.
4. Stoneware Tilley Fashion Dinnerware Set White — Project 62™
16pc stoneware dinnerware set serves your dining needs, $45.50.
5. Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Dr Dennis Gross’s DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, $435, is an LED mask offering professional light therapy from the comfort of your home.
6. Dr. Dennis Gross Sculpsure
Dr. Dennis Gross’s Sculpsure, $1,600.
7. The Beach People Picnic Basket
The Beach People’s handmade, insulated picnic basket, $149, will keep drinks and snacks cool all summer long.
8. Enesea Opposites Attract Pearl Necklace
Australian label Enesea’s Opposites Attract pearl necklace, $300, combines timeless freshwater pearls with a modern golf filled chain.
9. Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat: A Cookbook by Molly Baz
Molly Baz’s first cookbook is here! A New York Times bestseller, “Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat,” $19.50, is the perfect gift for any foodie.
10. ANANYA Malachite Chakra Bracelet, Green Onyx
Ananya’s Malachite Chakra bracelet features 18-karat white gold, 1.75-carat diamonds, 0.96-carat green onyx and 94.78-carat Malachite $6,715.
11. Alexander McQueen Curve Bag
Alexander McQueen’s calf leather curve bag, $1,490, is the gift of timeless style.
12. Keds x Hatch Sneakers
Put a pep in any mother’s step with the Keds x Hatch special edition sneakers.
13. Retrospec Beaumont Rev City Electric Bike — Step Through
Retrospec’s new electric bikes, $1,199.99, offer pedal assist and speed up to 20mph, perfect for a Mother’s Day cruise around town.
14. Celine Sunglasses Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses (black)
Celine’s acetate sunglasses in a classic cat eye, $400.
15. Celine Sunglasses Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses (tortoise)
And in tortoise! $400
16. Azlee Pavé & Baguette Diamond Earrings
A special gift for a special woman: Azlee’s pavé and baguette diamond hoop earrings, $7,290.
17. Tory Burch Oiseau Pitcher
The Oiseau Pitcher, $148, is the perfect centerpiece for Mother’s Day flowers.
18. Ashley Zhang Ruby Heart Love Token
Ashley Zhang’s Heart Love token features 14-karat gold, 0.10 diamonds tcw and 0.45-carat ruby for $1,280.
19. The Vice Wine “The Cool Mom” GIft Box
Featuring three bottles of small-batch Napa Valley wine — Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Rosé and Pinot Noir — The Vice Wine’s “The Cool Mom” gift box is the perfect treat for a special day. (Gift box is $79 and virtual tasting is $99.)
20. Ariane Goldman x Zoë Chicco Customizable Multi Charm Bracelet
“This piece is a constant reminder every day of the love and beauty of motherhood. It’s something that makes you smile, but also makes you feel pretty,” says Ariane Goldman of the customizable multi charm bracelet, $3,100.
21. Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga mat
McCartney’s cushy foam yoga mat, $60, provides comfort during every move you make as you flow through your yoga session.
22. Bottega Veneta lady bag
Daniel Lee’s small patent-leather tote, $2,700, for Bottega Veneta.
23. Carolina Bucci necklace
Carolina Bucci Forte Beads necklace, $1,250 — a collection based around a rainbow of precious hard-stone beads.
24. Loquet pendant necklace
Loquet’s 18kt rose gold Mama charm finished with pink sapphires, $260.
25. Pandora silver bracelet
Pandora Moments Family Tree bracelet, $75.
26. Shinola watch
Shinola’s Vinton timepiece, $650, features a white mother of pearl dial, engravable caseback and a stainless steel two-toned bracelet, in a 38-mm case.
27. Sophia Bille Brahe pearl earrings
Sophie Bille Brahe’s rose 14-karat gold pearl earrings, $975.
28. Ugg socks
Ugg’s cozy chenille socks, $20.
29. Viso Project vase
Viso porcelain multicolored vase, $240.
30. Marc Jacobs Perfect eau de parfum gift set
Jacobs’ eau de parfum set includes fragrance, body lotion and a pen spray, $136.