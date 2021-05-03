Anthropologie’s vases feature an assortment of lovely painterly blooms to match the fresh bouquets you’ll place in them, $28.

Byredo’s Rose hand lotion, $60, unites pleasure and function.

Honeycomb Studio Bud Vase: porcelain silhouettes accented with gold-leafing, $16 — $40.

16pc stoneware dinnerware set serves your dining needs, $45.50.

Dr Dennis Gross’s DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro, $435, is an LED mask offering professional light therapy from the comfort of your home.

Dr. Dennis Gross’s Sculpsure, $1,600.

The Beach People’s handmade, insulated picnic basket, $149, will keep drinks and snacks cool all summer long.

Australian label Enesea’s Opposites Attract pearl necklace, $300, combines timeless freshwater pearls with a modern golf filled chain.

Molly Baz’s first cookbook is here! A New York Times bestseller, “Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat,” $19.50, is the perfect gift for any foodie.

Ananya’s Malachite Chakra bracelet features 18-karat white gold, 1.75-carat diamonds, 0.96-carat green onyx and 94.78-carat Malachite $6,715.

Alexander McQueen’s calf leather curve bag, $1,490, is the gift of timeless style.

Put a pep in any mother’s step with the Keds x Hatch special edition sneakers.

Retrospec’s new electric bikes, $1,199.99, offer pedal assist and speed up to 20mph, perfect for a Mother’s Day cruise around town.

Celine’s acetate sunglasses in a classic cat eye, $400.

And in tortoise! $400

A special gift for a special woman: Azlee’s pavé and baguette diamond hoop earrings, $7,290.

The Oiseau Pitcher, $148, is the perfect centerpiece for Mother’s Day flowers.

Ashley Zhang’s Heart Love token features 14-karat gold, 0.10 diamonds tcw and 0.45-carat ruby for $1,280.

Featuring three bottles of small-batch Napa Valley wine — Chardonnay, Pinot Noir Rosé and Pinot Noir — The Vice Wine’s “The Cool Mom” gift box is the perfect treat for a special day. (Gift box is $79 and virtual tasting is $99.)

“This piece is a constant reminder every day of the love and beauty of motherhood. It’s something that makes you smile, but also makes you feel pretty,” says Ariane Goldman of the customizable multi charm bracelet, $3,100.

McCartney’s cushy foam yoga mat, $60, provides comfort during every move you make as you flow through your yoga session.

Daniel Lee’s small patent-leather tote, $2,700, for Bottega Veneta.

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads necklace, $1,250 — a collection based around a rainbow of precious hard-stone beads.

Loquet’s 18kt rose gold Mama charm finished with pink sapphires, $260.

Pandora Moments Family Tree bracelet, $75.

Shinola’s Vinton timepiece, $650, features a white mother of pearl dial, engravable caseback and a stainless steel two-toned bracelet, in a 38-mm case.

Sophie Bille Brahe’s rose 14-karat gold pearl earrings, $975.

Ugg’s cozy chenille socks, $20.

Viso porcelain multicolored vase, $240.

Jacobs’ eau de parfum set includes fragrance, body lotion and a pen spray, $136.