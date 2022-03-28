Ganni Drops Nostalgic Capsule With Juicy Couture

Danish fashion label Ganni is the latest brand to join the Juicy Couture nostalgic bandwagon.

The co-branded capsule, dropping March 30 online and in-store, features a variety of products ranging from caps to T-shirts and the signature velour tracksuit rhinestoned with both brands’ logos which will be available in three colorways.

Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni said that getting to put a “full of contrasts and personality Scandi 2.0 way of dressing” spin on the “epitome of West Coast fabulousness” was an honor for the Copenhagen-based brand.

Ganni x Juicy Couture capsule. Courtesy

“We worked with logo lock-ups and logomania prints to really turn up the early Millennial vibe. We also added key Ganni silhouettes like our draped mesh dress to fuse the two universes. When Juicy tracksuits became an icon in the early years of 2000, I was in my twenties working in retail in Copenhagen. I remember being obsessed with the look. The rhinestone embellishments, the colors, it was such a strong look,” she said.

Reffstrup also believes that the unexpected juxtaposition of the two brands makes the brand’s audiences feel fun and fresh.

“Both Ganni and Juicy Couture present a colorful, bold and inclusive universe. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, encouraging self-expression and above all, having fun while doing it. It’s also been a lot of fun working with Juicy on creating a full range of responsible products. It’s Juicy Couture’s most responsible iteration of their iconic tracksuit to date, as we were able to collaborate with them on introducing recycled and certified organic fabrics,” she said.

Ganni x Juicy Couture capsule.

Since being bought by ABG in 2013, Juicy Couture began to make its way back to the scene by collaborating with a wide variety of brands including Vetements, Forever 21, Kappa, Penney’s, Staffonly, Emi Jay, and Kittenish, putting a spin on the velour tracksuit, made famous by the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears from the early 2000s.

Ganni previously worked with Levi’s, Ahluwalia, Vestiaire Collective, Depop and Boy Smells on various projects.

Related:

Juicy Couture’s Founders Look Back on the Brand’s 25th Anniversary

The Ganni Girls Are Going Global