BTS’s Suga, Kylie Minogue and Charli XCX Take in Valentino’s Club Couture

Music stars were right at home in the underground dance club for Pierpaolo's Piccioli's latest show.

Suga
Sam Smith
Beatrice Grannò
Ashley Park
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
As if fashion needed another display of the power of K-pop this week, the throngs of fans that lined Paris Pont Alexandre III bridge for a glimpse of Min Yoongi, better known as BTS’s Suga, served as the final showcase.

His first appearance as an official Valentino brand ambassador completed the trilogy of BTS members making their mark, following J-Hope at Louis Vuitton and Jimin at Dior — for this fashion week at least.

Suga kept a quiet profile, walking the black carpet before taking to the front row, flanked by Sam Smith and Doja Cat. Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli brought out a bevy of music stars for his front row, including Charli XCX and Dove Cameron.

The queen of pop herself, Kylie Minogue, also made the front row in a very gold sequined suit that fit the “Disco” theme of her latest album.

“It’s always been a dream to come to a Valentino show,” said the singer. She’s recently relocated back to her home country of Australia, but wasn’t quite on the other side of the world before Wednesday night’s show.

She got a sneak peek ahead of the show by visiting the atelier to be dressed. Ever the performer, Piccioli claimed calm, Minogue said. “I asked, ‘How are your stress levels?’ and Pierpaolo goes, ‘Stress? No stress.’ He was very, very concerned on details, but I’ve got the easy job tonight.”

While she said she was shopping for upcoming events, the singer wouldn’t divulge any details about her rumored Las Vegas residency.

Anne Hathaway made an entrance and sat amongst the arches and pitch black floor of the clandestine club. Sam Smith, whose new album comes out Friday, introduced himself to Suga and the two posed for pics. Smith chatted with pal Charli XCX before switching seats with some of Piccioli’s family members so they could be seated next to each other. Throw in a dog named Miranda, after “The Devil Wears Prada” fashion editor Miranda Priestly, and it was the perfect couture circus.

“It’s a spectacle and I really love drama, so I’m hoping for extra drama, just give me all of it times 10,” XCX said, throwing an unprintable word or two in there. She praised her Valentino outfit, which changed up her look.

“I’m wearing this cape, which I love, and is also very Snape, very Alan Rickman fashion king,” she joked of the late Harry Potter star. “I’ve just never worn anything like this. There’s a lot of extremes and drama with fashion.”

XCX will be touring later this year and admitted her prep is a little unusual. “I do a lot of partying actually. I think you just have to keep going. That’s kind of been my motto. It’s not the healthiest though,” she joked.

“Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park was on crutches due to her “Beyoncé injury” having become a little too emotional at the singer’s Dubai concert last weekend. Ever dedicated to fashion, she still sported high heels — albeit accessorized with an ankle brace.

The K-pop fan was excited to be a few seats down from Suga, and said she had met Blackpink’s Lisa at a charity concert the night before. “She’s the sweetest, and we are both fans of each other so that was amazing.” Unfortunately the crutches in the tight space were keeping her in her seat. “I don’t think I’m going to be able to say [hi] to anyone tonight.”

But she did catch up with Anne Hathaway later, and the two took a selfie.

“The White Lotus” Season Two star Beatrice Grannò was brimming with excitement for her first fashion show, in a head-to-toe Valentino print on tights and an oversized shirt for an unusual twist.

“I love this outfit because it’s quite powerful, it’s quite bold,” she said, doing a twirl for cameras.

