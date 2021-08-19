×
14th Annual Supima Design Competition Slated for NYFW

Six design students are vying for a $10,000 financial prize.

By
Jennifer Weil, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
Supima Design Competition
Supima is returning to the runways for its design competition. Getty Images for Supima

Supima, the nonprofit organization that promotes the use of American grown Pima cotton, will sponsor the 14th annual Supima Design Competition, hosted by Law Roach. Students from design universities across the U.S. will showcase eveningwear capsule collections created with Supima cotton fabrics on Sept. 9 during New York Fashion Week.

The competition provides students both visibility and a chance at a financial prize of $10,000 awarded to the winner. Roach, a style and image consultant, is returning for his second year as host. He will emcee the live fashion show and be joined by this year’s panel of 17 judges who include Nicola Formichetti, Fern Mallis, Edward Barsamian, Luke Meagher, Kelly Augustine, Avril Graham and the 2016 SDC winner, Jeffrey Taylor.

Six students will have the opportunity to show their designs during the runway presentation at 608 Fifth Avenue in New York.

“Given some of the challenges we are still facing, we are so proud of this year’s group of finalists. They are all extremely talented and have been able to embrace the true meaning of the SDC with their creativity and innovation. After last year’s shift to a completely virtual format, we are thrilled to announce that we will be showing live once again,” said Buxton Midyette, vice president of marketing and promotions for Supima.

This year’s finalists are Cat Pfingst, Drexel University; Jiarui Cai, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising; Yitao Li, Fashion Institute of Technology; Alana Tolliver, Kent State University; Yuki Xu, Rhode Island School of Design, and Bora Kim, School of Art Institute of Chicago.

