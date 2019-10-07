Among many things, 2019 has shaped up to be the year of the celebrity wedding.

A host of Hollywood’s most buzzed-about couples, including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, held star-studded weddings this year, looking to some of fashion’s top designers to dress them on their special day.

The biggest celebrity wedding trend of the year was the double wedding. The likes of Turner and Jonas; Baldwin and Bieber, and Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner each tied the knot in two ceremonies, either hosting an official, lavish wedding with friends and family or a smaller-scale themed wedding (i.e. Kloss’ prairie-themed reception in Wyoming).

Read on for more of the most talked about celebrity weddings of 2019, so far.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, March 2019

Actress Lea Michele married clothing label AYR president, Zandy Reich, in a custom Monique Lhuillier wedding dress, designed with a scoop-neck, strapless bodice and a silk gazar draped skirt.

The couple married on March 9 in Northern California in an intimate ceremony that was officiated by Ryan Murphy, the screenwriter, producer and director behind shows like “American Horror Story,” “Pose” and “Glee.” Celebrity attendees included Darren Criss, Emma Roberts and Becca Tobin, among others.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley, March 2019

Chance the Rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, also on March 9, in a wedding ceremony at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, Calif., that included their four-year-old daughter, Kensli, and their celebrity friends such as Dave Chappelle, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, among others.

Corley opted for a semi-sheer lace wedding dress with a corset bodice for the ceremony.

A few days after their wedding, Chance the Rapper revealed on his Instagram account that Corley was expecting another baby girl, who was born this September.

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco, April 2019

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s nuptials were the fashion version of the royal wedding. Spectators and paparazzi lined the barricaded streets as the couple arrived at the wedding reception, held at The Pool on April 6, in a gleaming vintage Rolls Royce.

The wedding brought together a host of celebrities and fashion figures, including Jacobs’ longtime muse Kate Moss, Justin Theroux, Amber Valletta, Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Jones, Anna Sui and Stuart Vevers, among others.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, May 2019

Just a day before the first wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella Windsor held her wedding with Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle.

The royal, who is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent — a paternal first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II — chose a white lace gown with a lengthy train by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria paired with the Kent City of London fringe tiara, the same tiara worn by her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, and her grandmother, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, on both of their wedding days.

The wedding was attended by many members of the royal family, including the queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, June 2019

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger officially tied the knot on June 9 in a wedding ceremony held in Montecito, Calif.

The couple both wore custom Armani looks for the wedding. Schwarzenegger first wore a fitted white dress with a dramatic train and veil, then changed into a satin, off-the-shoulder fitted dress for the evening reception. Pratt also wore a custom suit from the designer.

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, June 2019

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are one of the many celebrity couples that have gotten married twice in the past two years. After hosting an intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York last year — where Kloss wore a custom Dior long-sleeve, lace wedding gown — the couple hosted their second wedding ceremony in June at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo.

For the second wedding — which seemingly had a western theme — Kloss chose a prairie-inspired Jonathan Simkhai white dress.

The couple brought together many of their celebrity and fashion industry friends for the Wyoming ceremony, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, Diane von Furstenberg and Derek Blasberg, among others.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam, June 2019

Monaco had its own royal wedding this year when Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, married Dimitri Rassam.

The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon in Mouriès, France, in late June. Casiraghi wore a custom Giambattista Valli dress with sheer and ruffled detailing, which many claimed resembled her mother’s wedding dress.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, June 2019

Zoë Kravitz joined a host of other celebrities who tied the knot during the last weekend in June.

Kravitz and her husband, actor Karl Glusman, hosted their second wedding ceremony in France, where they first held a star-studded rehearsal dinner at restaurant Lapérouse. Kravitz gave her own spin on wedding wares for the rehearsal dinner, wearing a custom Danielle Frankel number that included a matching white bra and bike shorts worn under a crocheted dress with pearl detailing.

The actress was joined by her “Big Little Lies” cast mates, including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, as well as Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster, June 2019

Katharine McPhee and music producer David Foster took to London for their wedding, where McPhee wore a custom Zac Posen dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a billowing skirt.

McPhee gave an inside look to her wedding on her Instagram, posting a video of herself twirling around in her custom gown with the caption, “A higher love.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, July 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made headlines this year for hosting two weddings, the first an impromptu ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in May, which was live-streamed by Diplo.

The couple went the more traditional route for their second ceremony, hosting their official wedding in the south of France with friends and family, including Nick and Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Maisie Williams, Ashley Graham and, naturally, Diplo.

As a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, Turner looked to the brand’s designer, Nicolas Ghesquière, to create her wedding dress. Ghesquière posted details on the flower-embroidered tulle and silk gazar dress on his Instagram, which took 350 hours to assemble, according to the house.

Amanda Hearst and Joachim Rønning, August 2019

Maison de Mode cofounder Amanda Hearst married director Joachim Rønning in August at Hearst Castle in California, the estate built by her great-grandfather, publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.

Hearst chose a sustainable Oscar de la Renta wedding dress for the ceremony, an off-the-shoulder gown with floral appliqué details. She then made multiple outfit changes for the reception, choosing a Galvan halter dress and a floral dress by Giambattista Valli.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, August 2019

Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz hosted their official wedding ceremony on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in August. Klum wore a wedding gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, which included billowing, off-the-shoulder sleeves and floral details.

In a video Klum posted on her Instagram account, Piccioli discussed his design process for the dress. “I was inspired by this idea of romanticism and lightness and individualism,” he said. “I transformed the dress into something that was fitting for her and for her personality.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian, August 2019

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson married longtime girlfriend, music producer Lauren Hashian, in a beachside wedding in Hawaii on Aug. 18. The couple’s two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, served as the flower girls.

Hashian chose a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress for the occasion, a Chantilly lace sheath gown with a plunging neck and open back.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, August 2019

Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling in York, England, in a ceremony reminiscent of a royal wedding, considering the number of royal attendees.

The wedding attracted the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie (an old coworker of Jopling’s art auction platform, Paddle8), Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, as well as celebrity friends like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller.

Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi created Goulding’s custom wedding gown, a traditional, long-sleeve gown with a ruffled collar and pearl detailing.

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess, September 2019

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo and energy entrepreneur Michael Hess brought together a host of celebrity friends for their lavish Rome wedding on Sept. 20, most notably the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Arriving just days prior to their Africa royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who wore a navy blue Valentino gown with crystal details — joined the likes of Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the Villa Aurelia, a historic 17th-century attraction in Rome.

Nonoo later shared photos of her lace-detailed, long-sleeve wedding dress, which she designed, on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: “Last weekend, I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, September 2019

After secretly getting married at a New York City courthouse last year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hosted their official wedding ceremony on Sept. 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C.

While details on Baldwin’s wedding dress have yet to be released, the model wore a custom Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder minidress for her rehearsal dinner. The couple’s wedding rings, on the other hand, are from Tiffany & Co.

The couple was joined by a number of their celebrity friends, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Justine Skye, who shared photos from inside the wedding on their Instagram accounts, including images of the couple’s matching leather jackets designed by Celine’s Hedi Slimane.

