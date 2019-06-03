The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards are finally here.
Each year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America honors the accomplishments of American fashion designers in women’s wear, men’s wear, accessories and emerging talent. This year’s awards ceremony — which is marking its 38th year — is being held at the Brooklyn Museum for the second year in a row.
In addition to the four awards categories, the CFDA is honoring a host of designers, celebrities and figures in the fashion world with various awards, including multihyphenate Jennifer Lopez, who is receiving the Fashion Icon Award, and Barbie, who is receiving the Board of Directors’ Tribute Award.
Read on to see the full list of CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and winners.
Menswear Designer of the Year: *WINNER RICK OWENS*
Nominees:
Mike Amiri for Amiri
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
Rick Owens
Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Brandon Maxwell
Marc Jacobs
Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte
Rosie Assoulin
Sander Lak for Sies Marjan
Accessory Designer of the Year:
Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Virgil Abloh for Off-White
Tabitha Simmons
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Emerging Designer of the Year:
Emily Adams Bode for Bode
Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae
Heron Preston
Catherine Holstein for Khaite
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud
Fashion Icon Award:
Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award:
Sarah Burton, creative director at Alexander McQueen
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:
Bob Mackie
Founder’s Award:
Carine Roitfeld
Media Award:
Lynn Yaeger, contributing editor and writer at Vogue
Board of Directors’ Tribute Award:
Positive Change Award:
Eileen Fisher
