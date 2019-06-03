The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards are finally here.

Each year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America honors the accomplishments of American fashion designers in women’s wear, men’s wear, accessories and emerging talent. This year’s awards ceremony — which is marking its 38th year — is being held at the Brooklyn Museum for the second year in a row.

In addition to the four awards categories, the CFDA is honoring a host of designers, celebrities and figures in the fashion world with various awards, including multihyphenate Jennifer Lopez, who is receiving the Fashion Icon Award, and Barbie, who is receiving the Board of Directors’ Tribute Award.

Read on to see the full list of CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and winners.

Menswear Designer of the Year: *WINNER RICK OWENS*

Nominees:

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

Rick Owens

Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Kate and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte

Rosie Assoulin

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

Accessory Designer of the Year:

Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Tabitha Simmons

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Emerging Designer of the Year:

Emily Adams Bode for Bode

Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae

Heron Preston

Catherine Holstein for Khaite

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud

Fashion Icon Award:

Jennifer Lopez

Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award:

Sarah Burton, creative director at Alexander McQueen

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Bob Mackie

Founder’s Award:

Carine Roitfeld

Media Award:

Lynn Yaeger, contributing editor and writer at Vogue

Board of Directors’ Tribute Award:

Barbie

Positive Change Award:

Eileen Fisher

