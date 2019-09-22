Laverne Cox is using her 2019 Emmys red carpet look to spread a larger message.

Cox, who is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” arrived at the Emmys purple carpet in a dramatic, tulle black and lilac gown. However, it was Cox’s rainbow Edie Parker clutch — which reads “Oct. 8” Title VII” and “Supreme Court” — that was the focal point of the look.

“Maybe it’s about raising awareness so everyone knows that our lives are in danger,” Cox said in an interview with E! on the Emmys red carpet, referring to the Trump administration’s briefing on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would make anti-gay discrimination legal in the workplace. The case is slated to go to the Supreme Court on Oct. 8.

Cox worked with Edie Parker to design the custom clutch, which also reads #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL and depicts the flag of the transgender community on the alternate side. She has also raised awareness on the case on her Instagram, posting more information on the implications of the ruling if approved by the Supreme Court.

“A lot of people aren’t talking about this case and it has implications for the LGBT community,” she continued. “But it has implications for women and anyone who doesn’t conform to someone else’s idea of how you should be. A man or woman or neither.”

Cox was interviewed alongside ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, who also spoke on the importance of raising awareness for the court case.

“This is actually going to transform the lives of LGBTQ people,” Strangio stated. “And people who are not LGBTQ. Anyone who departs from sex stereotypes, like all the fabulous people here, for example, so we really need to show up October 8th and pay attention. Their lives are on the line.”

Read more here:

All the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet Looks You Need to See

Patricia Arquette Talks Her Double Emmy Nominations

The Most Memorable Emmys Red Carpet Looks of All Time