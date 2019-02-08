As awards shows go, there’s always a bit of controversy, isn’t there? But the media blitz around this Sunday’s 61st annual Grammy Awards is picking up at a precipitous pace. After releasing promotional images featuring Ariana Grande, the “Thank U, Next” singer announced she won’t be performing or even attending the Grammys due to disagreements between her and the Grammy Awards producers on which songs she could perform during the telecast.

With Grammy performances planned for Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Travis Scott, among others, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin and singer Alicia Keys serving as host, the awards show is sure to be full of memorable moments.

From who’s nominated and attending to what performances to expect, here is everything you need to know about the Grammys:

When and where?

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. EST. The awards ceremony will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. CBS will be broadcasting the show.

Who’s hosting?

Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, will take up the hosting position at Sunday’s ceremony. She’s taking over the role from CBS’ “The Late Late Show” host, James Corden, who has hosted the Grammys for the past two years.

Who’s nominated?

Increasing from five nominees to eight for its major awards — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist — leading the pack is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, including record, album and song of the year, and following is Drake, with seven. New to the Grammys, Bradley Cooper snagged not just one, but four nominations alongside Lady Gaga for the hit song “Shallow” from his directorial debut film, “A Star Is Born.” See more on the nominees here.

Who’s performing?

While a performance of “Shallow” is slated for the upcoming Academy Awards, Lady Gaga is still set to perform at the Grammys alongside Mark Ronson, who coproduced Gaga’s song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?),” which she is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Other performers include Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone, Travis Scott and Dua Lipa, among others.

Who won’t be there?

Despite appearing in promotional images for the Grammy Awards, Grande has stated she won’t be attending Sunday’s show. The singer, who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, decided against attending the ceremony due to disagreements she had with the Grammys producers because she wants to perform her latest music, while the producers want her to perform songs from her last album, “Sweetener.” Nonetheless, Grande will sure to make headlines this weekend considering her new album, “Thank U, Next,” just came out today.

Another notable absence is Taylor Swift, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, who is rumored to be attending the BAFTAs in London instead with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. It’s also rumored that Beyoncé, Jay Z and Drake will also not be in attendance.

Will there be tributes?

Paying respect to the Queen of Soul, Andra Day, Fantasia Barrino and Yolanda Adams will come together to sing a tribute to the late Franklin, who passed away last year at the age of 76. There will also be a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who will sing new music from her album “Dumplin’.” Parton will be joined by Katy Perry, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves. Diana Ross is also set to have a special performance to celebrate her career.

Where can you watch?

Starting at 3:30 p.m. EST, the Grammys will begin streaming on its web site the Premiere Ceremony, which will showcase winners for the categories that won’t be broadcast during the live Grammy Awards ceremony. The ceremony will then lead into red carpet coverage.

How do you stream the Grammys?

For those without cable, the show will be streaming on the CBS All Access web site and app and will be available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV Now.

