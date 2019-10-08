This year’s pop culture moments are the inspiration behind the top trending 2019 Halloween costume ideas, according to Google.

The search engine revealed its most searched 2019 Halloween costume ideas, with Pennywise the Dancing Clown from this year’s “It Chapter Two” film, played by Bill Skarsgård, ranking as the top solo costume. Following is the perennial witch costume, then Spider-Man, the superhero that’s made appearances in three major films in the last year, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The individual 2019 Halloween costume ideas list also includes other pop culture figures, including characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” video game “Fortnite” and DC Comics’ “Harley Quinn,” which has had a resurgence since actress Margot Robbie took on the role in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad.”

Google also saw a number of newer pop culture-inspired 2019 Halloween costume ideas surge in popularity over the last year. Searches for White Claw costumes, inspired by the hard seltzer brand, increased dramatically by 1,450 percent. The success of this year’s “Avengers: Endgame” film also inspired costumes with searches for Chris Hemsworth’s “Fat Thor” surging by 4,600 percent.

Airing its third season this summer, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has also inspired 2019 Halloween costume ideas, specifically costumes for the “Scoops Ahoy” outfit worn by Joe Keery’s Steve and Maya Hawke’s Robin while they worked at an ice cream shop. The show’s Demogorgon monster also saw an increase of 300 percent in searches.

In terms of couple’s costumes, the top trending searches showed cartoons and classic movie characters remain as popular choices. The most searched couple’s costume is The Disney Channel’s “Lilo and Stitch,” followed by “Bonnie and Clyde,” then Nickelodeon’s Cosmo and Wanda from the kids TV show, “Fairly OddParents.”

For group costumes, The Disney Channel’s “Descendants” film ranked as the top trending search. It was followed again by video game “Fortnite,” then Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The list also includes many cartoons, such as “Toy Story,” “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Monsters Inc.” as well as decades like the Eighties and Nineties.

Read more here:

Fashion Nova’s 2019 Halloween Costumes Are Inspired by Celebrity Looks

The Celebrity Fashion Looks That Went Viral in 2019

Nike Teams With “Stranger Things” for Capsule Collection

WATCH: Fashion Icon Zandra Rhodes Reflects on 50 Years of Design