Awards season may be over in the U.S., but across the pond the 2020 Brit Awards are celebrating the year’s most popular artists and their hit songs.

The 40th annual awards show brought together many of today’s biggest stars, including recent Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Harry Styles, who all performed during the ceremony on Wednesday.

Never one to shy away from a headline-making red carpet moment, Lizzo arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a Hershey’s chocolate-inspired Moschino dress, which was reminiscent of a look created by Jeremy Scott for his first collection for the design house for the fall 2014 season. The singer finished off the kitschy look with a Judith Leiber-designed chocolate bar-shaped clutch, which she was seen pretending to take a bite out of on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish, for another, stuck to her luxury meets loungewear style by wearing camel-colored Burberry separates with matching nails that showed the brand’s well-known tartan print.

