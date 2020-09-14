The CFDA has announced the winners for its 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards.
The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America annually, were initially scheduled to be held in June at the New York Public Library, but were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the CFDA announced its winners virtually Monday morning for its awards such as Womenswear Designer of the Year, Menswear Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year and Emerging Designer of the Year, among others.
Read on to see the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and winners.
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
WINNER: Gabriela Hearst
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Brandon Maxwell
Marc Jacobs
Tom Ford
American Menswear Designer of the Year
WINNER: Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
Emily Adams Bode for Bode
Thom Browne
Todd Snyder
Tom Ford
American Accessories Designer of the Year
WINNER: Telfar Clemens for Telfar
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Gabriela Hearst
Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Stuart Vevers for Coach
American Emerging Designer of the Year
WINNER: Christopher John Rogers
Kenneth Nicholson
Peter Do
Reese Cooper
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud
Global Women’s Designer of the Year
WINNER: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Rick Owens
Global Men’s Designer of the Year
WINNER: Kim Jones for Dior
Craig Green
Dries Van Noten
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton
