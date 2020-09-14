The CFDA has announced the winners for its 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America annually, were initially scheduled to be held in June at the New York Public Library, but were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the CFDA announced its winners virtually Monday morning for its awards such as Womenswear Designer of the Year, Menswear Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year and Emerging Designer of the Year, among others.

Read on to see the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards nominees and winners.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

WINNER: Gabriela Hearst

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Brandon Maxwell

Marc Jacobs

Tom Ford

American Menswear Designer of the Year

WINNER: Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

Emily Adams Bode for Bode

Thom Browne

Todd Snyder

Tom Ford

American Accessories Designer of the Year

WINNER: Telfar Clemens for Telfar

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Gabriela Hearst

Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Stuart Vevers for Coach

American Emerging Designer of the Year

WINNER: Christopher John Rogers

Kenneth Nicholson

Peter Do

Reese Cooper

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud

Global Women’s Designer of the Year

WINNER: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Dries Van Noten

Miuccia Prada for Prada

Rick Owens

Global Men’s Designer of the Year

WINNER: Kim Jones for Dior

Craig Green

Dries Van Noten

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

