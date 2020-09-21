The 2020 Emmy Awards went virtual on Sunday night due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But stars still celebrated TV’s biggest night by giving viewers an inside look at their at-home watch parties on Instagram.
Even though there was no physical red carpet this year, many celebrities still opted for high-fashion looks for the virtual ceremony. Regina King, who went on to win the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series, showed off her signature glamour in a makeshift photo shoot wearing a voluminous blue Schiaparelli spring 2020 couture dress.
See the full list of 2020 Emmy Awards winners here.
Emmys red carpet gone virtual! Photographer: JamesShootsAndDraws by James Anthony @iamjamesanthony Stylist: Wayman + Micah @waymanandmicah MUA: Latrice Johnson @makeupbylatrice Hair: Larry Sims @larryjarahsims Music: @Buttercreemmjv Dress: Schiaparelli Couture by Daniel Roseberry @schiaparelli Jewels: Earrings Bondeye Jewelry, Established Jewelry, Rings – Nouvel Heritage Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Nominated for her role in “Black-ish,” Tracee Ellis Ross, took to Instagram to poke fun at awards show red carpets with her own backyard version where she modeled a metallic gold Alexandre Vauthier dress with a matching face mask and Tiffany jewelry.
“Euphoria” actress Zendaya had arguably one of the best nights after making history as the youngest actress to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series. Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, documented the historic win on his Instagram, and gave a closer look at her two stunning Emmys looks: a sculptural Christopher John Rogers fall 2020 dress and a custom Giorgio Armani gown.
From how the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” celebrated their multiple wins to how stars watched the ceremony at home, here are some of the best celebrity Instagrams from the 2020 Emmy Awards.
#Emmys celebration in Inglewood with the homies. Wouldn’t have it any other way. — Thank you to @sofistadium and @amprgroup for letting us have the stadium to ourselves! Nails: @erierinailz Fit: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert / @shameelahhicks Hair: @lovingyourhair Face: @joannasimkin
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
Sitting here with my @ozark crew hat wishing I could be with everyone to celebrate in person. I’m so proud to be on this show. It has changed my life in so many ways. I’m so grateful. I’m not only grateful to be working, but to be able to work with people I love. Also I want to give a special thanks to Meryl Streep, who wasn’t on the zoom call tonight. When I was 15 I watched Sophie’s Choice and it made me want to be an actress. I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for you. And thank god because I don’t really know how to do anything else!! So thank you. Love to you all!! Thank you for putting a smile on my face this year. The world is better because you are all in it. We can get through anything if we do it together. Let love be our guide ❤️❤️❤️ #emmys2020 @televisionacad Photo credit @markfoster
Pajamas but make it fashion 🥀✨🥀 Shoutout and massive thanks to some badass New Yorkers for making our #EmmysAtHome dreams come true – @christyrilling for bringing these lewks to life (including the pups) and @lauriesimmons for this gorgeous “dancing poppy” print. Thank you to @retrouvai for these special jewels, @rogervivier for the perfect shoes & @jillandjordan for bringing the whole thing together. But the BEST PART is that these generous designers have agreed to donate our looks to the @radvocacy auction where 100% of the sales will benefit @whenweallvote! Bid for them and other #emmys looks at Chic-Relief.com from September 23 – October 2. And if you’re not already registered, please register to vote tonight!
Tonight was absolutely incredible. Congrats to Jeremy Strong on your big win and also sending love to my fellow distinguished nominees. We got through this together and it’s was a historically unique award show we will never forget. Y’all looked good tonight! Stay safe everyone and have a great night. REMEMBER TO VOTE THIS NOVEMBER! YOUR VOICE MATTERS!!!! Emmy Awards Look: Custom Design: @AshiStudio Jewelry: @LorraineSchwartz Ear Cuff: @AlanCrocetti Shoe: @RickOwens Sunglasses: @bally Styled by @tytryone & @colinmanderson Tailor: @sylvio.nyc Photographed by @paveldenisenko Photo Assistant @betancisco – – #Emmys #BillyPorter #Fashion #ItsALook #Yes! #Werk #Work #This #Slay #Instagram #AshiStudios #Viral #YesHeDid #Pose #Vogue #Variety
