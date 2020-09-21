The 2020 Emmy Awards went virtual on Sunday night due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But stars still celebrated TV’s biggest night by giving viewers an inside look at their at-home watch parties on Instagram.

Even though there was no physical red carpet this year, many celebrities still opted for high-fashion looks for the virtual ceremony. Regina King, who went on to win the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series, showed off her signature glamour in a makeshift photo shoot wearing a voluminous blue Schiaparelli spring 2020 couture dress.

See the full list of 2020 Emmy Awards winners here.

Nominated for her role in “Black-ish,” Tracee Ellis Ross, took to Instagram to poke fun at awards show red carpets with her own backyard version where she modeled a metallic gold Alexandre Vauthier dress with a matching face mask and Tiffany jewelry.

“Euphoria” actress Zendaya had arguably one of the best nights after making history as the youngest actress to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series. Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, documented the historic win on his Instagram, and gave a closer look at her two stunning Emmys looks: a sculptural Christopher John Rogers fall 2020 dress and a custom Giorgio Armani gown.

From how the cast of “Schitt’s Creek” celebrated their multiple wins to how stars watched the ceremony at home, here are some of the best celebrity Instagrams from the 2020 Emmy Awards.

