The 2020 Emmy Awards virtual ceremony is going forward Sunday night, with stars and viewers tuning in from their homes.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, which has gone virtual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has one of the most diverse pools of nominees in recent years, with nominations going to Zendaya for “Euphoria,” Issa Rae for “Insecure,” Ramy Youssef for “Ramy,” Sandra Oh for “Killing Eve” and two nominations for Sterling K. Brown for his roles in “This Is Us” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This year Netflix received a record 160 nominations for its projects such as “Dead to Me,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Crown.”

Read on for the full list of 2020 Emmy Awards winners, updated as each category is announced.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do In the Shadows”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Ted Danson – “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini – “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali – “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin – “Glow”

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place”

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke Kirby – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Fred Willard – “Modern Family”

Dev Patel – “Modern Love”

Adam Driver – “Saturday Night Live”

Brad Pitt – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett – “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph – “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler – “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph – “Saturday Night Live”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Sterling K Brown – “This Is Us”

Steve Carell – “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney – “Ozark”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass – “The Morning Show”

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott – “Black Mirror”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short – “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman – “The Outsider”

James Cromwell – “Succession”

Ron Cephas Jones – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson – “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox – “Orange Is the New Black”

Harriet Walter – “Succession”

Cherry Jones – “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons – “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman – “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope – “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Regina King – “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made”

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo – “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr. – “Watchmen”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor – “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart – “Watchmen”

Outstanding Television Movie

“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Short Form Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samatha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman – “Making It”

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – “Queer Eye”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary – “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio – “Top Chef”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night”

“Cheer”

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F–k This Up”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“We’re Here”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“American Masters”

“Hillary”

“The Last Dance”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“The Apollo”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“The Great Hack”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time”

