The 2020 Femmy Awards honorees are out.

The list includes companies and brands like Walmart, Tommy John and Soma, as well as industry insiders such as Dorothy Galligan and Robert Vitale of Wacoal.

“We are proud to say that this premier industry event is just one of the many ways we support the next generation of talent,” Tina Wilson, president of the Underfashion Club, the nonprofit that hosts the event, said in a statement.

The 2020 Femmy Awards — the 62nd annual to be held on Feb. 4 — marks one of the biggest events of the year in the intimates apparel industry.



“It’s a bit like the Oscars of the intimates industry,” Mary van Praag, president of the intimates group at Chico’s FAS, which includes both Soma Intimates and digital brand TellTale, told WWD. “We are quite honored and privileged to be named the brand for innovation. We will proudly be accepting our honor and really helping support the industry and continuing our innovation.”

The Femmys also serves as a fundraiser for the Underfashion Club, which supports scholarships, grants and internships for students. The 17th annual student design contest will be held the night of the event. Students from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology will compete for cash prizes in the “Modern Intimate Movement” design contest.

Meanwhile, Tommy John, the retailer of men’s basics and women’s intimates, will be honored as brand of the year.

“This recognition is such an honor and validates all the hard work we’ve done to introduce more comfortable solutions to the market,” Tommy John cofounders Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto said of the brand they created 12 years ago. “We’re so thankful for the support of our customers and partners who have made this a reality for our brand.”

