The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were revealed Monday morning, and celebrities were quick to share their reactions on social media.
The 77th annual Golden Globes, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, are recognizing a wide breadth of projects — including 34 total nominations going to Netflix’s TV shows and films, like “Marriage Story” and “The Crown” — as well as a number of the year’s buzziest TV and film projects, such as AppleTV+’s new hit show, “The Morning Show,” and stripper drama “Hustlers.”
Jennifer Aniston, who is nominated for best performance by an actress for her role in “The Morning Show,” took to Instagram this morning to share her reaction for being nominated alongside her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, posting a video of the two stars together with a comment giving a nod to their role as sisters on “Friends.”
Jennifer Lopez also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for her best supporting actress nomination for her role as the scamming stripper Ramona in “Hustlers,” stating its been 20 years since she was last nominated for her role as the late singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 film, “Selena.”
Could not be prouder to be recognized by the #HFPA. Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️♥️ @goldenglobes #HustlersMovie #Ramona
Scroll on to see more celebrity reactions to the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.
I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA. I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result. Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect. 😸
This week has been so surreal. Incredibly honored to wake up to the news this morning… Thank you so much HFPA for this nomination and for recognizing @thefarewell . Can’t believe I am nominated alongside such insanely talented women. Congrats to my @thefarewell family, @thumbelulu and to all the other nominees!!
what a ridiculously surreal, special morning. thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women. and to get to be there with my partner on this journey @kaitlyndever, my life partner @bensplatt and my lady bird is too much for my heart.
I love these women. They are the real deal and then some. I love our family of @maiseltv weirdos. They are among the hardest working, most talented, beautiful hearted folks I’ve ever known. Thank you to the HFPA for inviting us back to the party. We’ll try not to embarrass you.
Wow. I can’t believe this !!! Thank you to the #hfpa @goldenglobes for your support and nominating me for my first Golden Globe. I feel so blessed to be recognized alongside such a talented group of women. To my fellow “Unbelievable” cast, and the extraordinary producers, congratulations! It was a team effort to bring Marie’s story to the forefront and do her justice. THANK YOU to everyone who put their trust in me to portray Marie. I’m incredibly honored and overwhelmed.
