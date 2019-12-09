The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were revealed Monday morning, and celebrities were quick to share their reactions on social media.

The 77th annual Golden Globes, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, are recognizing a wide breadth of projects — including 34 total nominations going to Netflix’s TV shows and films, like “Marriage Story” and “The Crown” — as well as a number of the year’s buzziest TV and film projects, such as AppleTV+’s new hit show, “The Morning Show,” and stripper drama “Hustlers.”

Jennifer Aniston, who is nominated for best performance by an actress for her role in “The Morning Show,” took to Instagram this morning to share her reaction for being nominated alongside her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, posting a video of the two stars together with a comment giving a nod to their role as sisters on “Friends.”

Jennifer Lopez also took to Instagram to show her appreciation for her best supporting actress nomination for her role as the scamming stripper Ramona in “Hustlers,” stating its been 20 years since she was last nominated for her role as the late singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 film, “Selena.”

