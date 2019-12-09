The list of 2020 Golden Globe nominees was released Monday morning, putting Netflix ahead of the pack in both television and film with 34 total nominations.

Nominations for the 77th annual awards ceremony, which takes place on Jan. 5, show Netflix’s newly released films “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” leading with the most nominations for a motion picture, with six and five nominations, respectively. The streaming service’s third season of “The Crown” also received four nominations in television categories, including best television series (drama), best actor for Tobias Menzies, best actress for Olivia Colman and best supporting actress for Helena Bonham Carter.

Read on to see the full list of nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale – “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett – “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson – “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening – “The Report”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Hilder Guönadóttir – “Joker”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Daniel Pemberton – “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best Television Series — Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Kit Harrington – “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne – “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Ben Platt – “The Politician”

Paul Rudd – “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Vernon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable”

Joey King – “The Act”

Helen Mirren – “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Spy”

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

