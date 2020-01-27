The 2020 Grammy Awards produced a number of eye-catching, high-fashion celebrity moments — take Ariana Grande’s Cinderella-inspired Giambattista Valli gown and Cardi B’s custom crystal-studded Mugler dress — but it’s the details you may have missed that call for a closer look.

Many red-carpet attendees opted for innovative and sometimes quirky accessories to finish off their looks, ranging from the minimal — such as Shawn Mendes’ delicate, yet impressive, Bulgari necklace — to the campy, like Billy Porter’s automated fringe hat.

Bold beauty also had a moment on the red carpet, especially on the night’s biggest winner Billie Eilish. The five-time Grammy winner stuck to her signature style of luxury meets loungewear — choosing a custom neon green and black Gucci set — and finished off the look with matching green Gucci monogrammed nails.

Read on to see more fashion details you may have missed from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

1. Billy Porter’s Automated Fringe Hat

Billy Porter is known for his canon of extravagant red carpet looks, and his 2020 Grammys look did not disappoint spectators. While his metallic turquoise, custom Baja East jumpsuit was enough to grab attention, Porter added another layer of drama with his Sarah Sokol-designed automated fringe hat, which he happily operated on the red carpet.

2. Billie Eilish’s Gucci-Monogrammed Nails

At 18 years old, Billie Eilish has already proven that she has a signature style: luxury meets loungewear. She continued this at the 2020 Grammys with her custom Gucci monogrammed matching set in neon green and black, but also took the monogrammed theme a step further with matching green Gucci-logo nail art.

The newly anointed Grammy winner, who took home five awards, teamed with nail artist Emi Kudo and nail brand OPI to design the custom nail art, which was created with four shades of nail polish in navy blue, turquoise, yellow and lime green.

3. Shawn Mendes’ Bulgari Necklace

Shawn Mendes took the high-fashion impact of his berry-hued Louis Vuitton suit up a notch with the addition of a Bulgari Serpenti necklace complete with 31 fancy-cut malachite and pavé-set diamonds.

4. Maggie Rogers’ Chanel Water Bottle

Best new artist nominee Maggie Rogers looked to an unlikely red-carpet accessory for her 2020 Grammys look.

The singer was seen carrying a Chanel water bottle on the Grammys red carpet, meant to complement her star-studded dress from the design house’s pre-fall 2014 collection.

5. Tyler, the Creator’s Suitcase

Grammy winner Tyler, the Creator had one of the most eye-catching red-carpet looks of the night, dressed in a pink and red bellhop-inspired Golf Le Fleur suit. The rapper paired the look with a matching, boxy suitcase, which he opened up for red-carpet photographers showing the pink-and-red-striped shirt and brown trousers that he later changed into to accept his award for Best Rap Album.

