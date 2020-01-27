Ariana Grande has made her highly anticipated return to the Grammys — and this year’s Cinderella-inspired ballgown actually got some red carpet airtime.

The 11-time Grammy nominee has arrived at the 2020 Grammys red carpet dressed in a custom Giambattista Valli voluminous tulle gown with matching dove gray opera gloves and her signature high ponytail, a look that is reminiscent of the Cinderella-inspired Zac Posen dress she was supposed to wear at last year’s ceremony.

While this year’s Grammys controversy is surrounding the Recording Academy’s chief executive officer, Deborah Dugan, last year’s drama involved Grande and her decision to drop out of performing and attending the awards ceremony. Grande’s decision ultimately boiled down to a dispute she had with the Grammys’ producers, who wanted her to perform songs from her nominated album, “Sweetener,” instead of her newest album, “Thank U, Next,” which had released the same day as the awards show. While she wasn’t at the ceremony, Grande went on to win her first Grammy that evening for best pop vocal album for “Sweetener.”

Grande’s custom tulle dress by Valli is reportedly 20 feet in diameter, adding to its Cinderella-inspired vibe.

This is Grande’s first time back at the Grammys since 2016, when she wore a form-fitting red Romona Keveza dress. Grande is nominated for five 2020 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for songs from her “Thank U, Next” album.

