After her viral Venus sheath dress moment at last year’s Grammy Awards, Cardi B teamed once again with Mugler for another high-fashion moment.

The Grammy winner, who skipped out on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet, joined forces with Mugler designer Casey Cadwallader and her stylist, Kollin Carter, to create a custom-made nude dress embellished with an array of crystals and a cascading train. Cardi paired the look with a custom-made Gismondi 1754 necklace featuring 310 carats of white diamonds.

The custom creation comes after the rapper wore a vintage 1995 dress from the Thierry Mugler archives to last year’s Grammys. In an interview with WWD, Carter stated that the look came together after he direct-messaged the Mugler brand on Instagram, later setting up a visit for himself and Cardi B to visit the Mugler archives.

“From the moment I saw it, I knew it was going to be a debatable moment, some people would love it and some people would hate it and that’s everything we’re about when it comes to fashion,” he said. “It’s meant to create a conversation.”

