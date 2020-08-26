MTV is gearing up to host the first in-person major awards show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s awards show was initially set to return to New York City at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony will now take place in an outdoor setting with performances staged in each of the city’s boroughs.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are leading this year’s list of nominees, with each receiving nine nominations. MTV has also created two new award categories this year inspired by the pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

From who is nominated and performing to how the awards show will run, here is everything you need to know about the 2020 MTV VMAs.

When are the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The 2020 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where will the 2020 MTV VMAs take place?

The awards show was initially slated to take place in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, but on Aug. 7, the network revealed it was reversing course due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Instead, the 2020 MTV VMAs will have limited to no audience and will be staged in an outdoor setting with live performances taking place across New York’s five boroughs.

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the city with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” MTV said in a statement. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2020 Trends: Cozy Fashion

Who is nominated for the 2020 MTV VMAs?

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande received the most 2020 MTV VMA nominations with nine each thanks in large part to their hit collaboration, “Rain on Me.”

Video of the Year nominations went to Billie Eilish for “Everything I Wanted,” Eminem and Juice Wrld for “Godzilla,” Future and Drake for “Life Is Good,” Lady Gaga and Grande for “Rain on Me,” Taylor Swift for “The Man” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”

Artist of the Year nominees include DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

This year’s nominations include two new awards inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance.

Read the full list of nominations for the 2020 MTV VMAs here.

Who is hosting the 2020 MTV VMAs?

MTV revealed on Aug. 6 that actress and musician Keke Palmer would serve as host for the 2020 MTV VMAs.

Who is performing at the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The 2020 MTV VMA stage will see several debut performances from nominees.

Lady Gaga is taking the stage to make her first performance for songs off her newly released album, “Chromatica.” She is also joining Grande to perform “Rain on Me” for the first time.

Miley Cyrus is also making her debut performance of her song, “Midnight Sky,” which she released earlier this month.

K-pop group, BTS, will be performing for the first time on the VMA stage, singing their first all-English single, “Dynamite.”

Other performers include Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Maluma, CNCO, DaBaby and the Black Eyed Peas.

Will there be a pre-show?

MTV will begin its pre-show at 6:30 p.m. with hosts Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa. The pre-show will include performances by Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Blackbear.

The show will also honor frontline medical workers by revealing the winner of the Everyday Heroes Award, which highlights performances given by doctors, nurses and other health-care workers.

How can I watch the 2020 MTV VMAs?

The awards show will air on MTV and livestreamed through its app and web site.

The 2020 MTV VMAs can also be streamed through providers such as Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

Read more here:

The 2020 Emmy Awards Are Going Virtual

Lady Gaga Fronts Valentino’s New Fragrance

Is Instagram the New Red Carpet?

WATCH: Catching Up With Erika Jayne