Natalie Portman is using her 2020 Oscars red-carpet moment to make a statement.

The Oscar-winning actress arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards dressed in a custom black and gold embroidered Dior dress paired with a matching cape. On closer look, Portman’s cape was inscribed with the names of the female directors who were not recognized with Oscar nominations for best director this year.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman tells Los Angeles Times journalist Amy Kaufman in a video posted on Twitter.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Portman’s cape included the names of “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang, “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director” Marielle Heller, among others.

The actress is no stranger to making a bold statement during awards season. Portman had a viral moment at the 2018 Golden Globes where she called out the “all male nominees” when she presented the award for best director.

