Could see-now-buy-now and coed formats get a second wind in the international fashion calendar once the COVID-19 crisis eases?

"The calendar has been broken for some time," said luxury and retail consultant Robert Burke, citing earlier deliveries and an intensifying race to markdowns at the behest of American department stores that led to gross misalignment between customer needs and what was in stores. "Everyone knew it was out of sync, but no one was willing to take a pause."

The coronavirus crisis has forced a pause, throwing into question what fashion weeks might look like when large gatherings are no longer prohibited for safety reasons.

A pioneer and stalwart of the see-now-buy-now format, Tommy Hilfiger introduced his roving TommyNow fashion spectacles in 2016, partnering with model Gigi Hadid to unveil the first of four capsule collections for immediate purchasing. He went on to collaborate with Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton on subsequent shows in London, Paris, Shanghai and New York.

Its spring 2020 event with Hamilton attracted 1,500 guests to the Tate Modern in London while 500,000 people watched the livestream. It generated 29 million impressions.

Report: Miles Socha with contributions from Samantha Conti and @TianweiZhang