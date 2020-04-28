@Redemptionofficial is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to coronavirus charities.
The Milan-based fashion label was founded with the intention of establishing a new way of doing business. (It normally donates 50 percent of profits to charity.) Now the brand is giving 100 percent of proceeds from its online store to charities that support COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We decided, at the moment, we needed to do something more,” Gabriele “Bebe” Moratti, Redemption’s creative director and cofounder, told WWD. “We do it because we know we can. That’s kind of our m.o. If you’re willing and able and you have the chance to do something positive for something different, then I choose to do it.”
Italy will gradually lift its lockdown on May 4.
Masks will be mandatory in public places, large crowd gatherings will be forbidden and a social distancing of at least three feet will continue to be required.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was cautious, saying that "citizens will have to learn to live with the coronavirus and that another lockdown could be necessary if signs pointed to a fresh outbreak."
As of April 26, at least 197,675 citizens in Italy have been infected, 26,644 have died, according to the Civil Protection.
@Netflix is releasing a @MichelleObama documentary.
The former First Lady revealed in an Instagram post today that she is teaming with Netflix for a documentary following the 34-city book tour for her 2018 memoir, “Becoming.” The documentary, which is also titled “Becoming,” recounts similar stories shared in the memoir and also shows intimate moments she shared with the public while on tour.
“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” she wrote. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filing those spaces with our joys, worries and dreams.”
Could see-now-buy-now and coed formats get a second wind in the international fashion calendar once the COVID-19 crisis eases?
“The calendar has been broken for some time,” said luxury and retail consultant Robert Burke, citing earlier deliveries and an intensifying race to markdowns at the behest of American department stores that led to gross misalignment between customer needs and what was in stores. “Everyone knew it was out of sync, but no one was willing to take a pause.”
The coronavirus crisis has forced a pause, throwing into question what fashion weeks might look like when large gatherings are no longer prohibited for safety reasons.
A pioneer and stalwart of the see-now-buy-now format, Tommy Hilfiger introduced his roving TommyNow fashion spectacles in 2016, partnering with model Gigi Hadid to unveil the first of four capsule collections for immediate purchasing. He went on to collaborate with Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton on subsequent shows in London, Paris, Shanghai and New York.
Its spring 2020 event with Hamilton attracted 1,500 guests to the Tate Modern in London while 500,000 people watched the livestream. It generated 29 million impressions.
Saint Laurent has decided to drop out of Paris Fashion Week and set its own pace for showing collections for the duration of the year, as the brand pivots to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.
“Conscious of the current circumstance and its waves of radical change, Saint Laurent has decided to take control of its pace and reshape its schedule,” the brand was set to reveal today.
In an exclusive interview with WWD, creative director Anthony Vaccarello said the “violent” impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced the closure of most of Saint Laurent’s stores, meant “business as usual” was not an option.
