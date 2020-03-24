The 2020 Summer Olympics Are Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 Summer Olympics have officially been postponed.

After weeks of speculation on the fate of the Tokyo Summer Games in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach confirmed the postponement in a joint press conference Tuesday, stating that the games will not be held in summer 2020 and will be postponed no later than the summer of 2021.

A statement released by the International Olympic Committee reads: “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan.”

The statement also reveals that the Games will still be called Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are one of the last major events of the year canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, other large-scale, international events have been canceled or postponed because of the virus, including the Cannes Film Festival, Coachella, the Met Gala and SXSW, among others.

