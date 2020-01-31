The Super Bowl LIV commercials have already left a mark on the cultural lexicon ahead of Sunday’s game.

A number of companies ranging from beauty to beverages and social media platforms to streaming services have released their Super Bowl commercials prior to Sunday’s match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, building up buzz for the game and the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Many high-profile celebrities and notable figures are adding their star power to these commercials, including the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Busy Philipps, Sam Elliott, Lil Nas X and astronaut Nicole Stott, among others.

Scroll on to check out five must-see Super Bowl commercials ahead of Sunday’s game.

1. Olay’s #MakeSpaceForWomen Campaign

Skin-care brand Olay tapped the likes of Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, comedian Lilly Singh and astronaut Nicole Stott for its #MakeSpaceForWomen commercial, where the women convey a powerful message that there is room in space — and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — for women.

The commercial also reveals that the brand will donate $1 for every tweet shared with the hashtag.

2. Secret’s ‘The Secret Kicker’

Secret Deodorant’s Super Bowl commercial is a call to end inequality. The clip shows a crowd cheering at a football game, only to be surprised that the players are women, which then makes the crowd cheer even louder.

3. Quibi’s Bank Heist

The streaming service wars are getting another player in the form of Quibi, a short-form TV and film provider. The commercial sets the scene of a bank heist, where masked robbers can’t find their getaway driver, who is preoccupied watching a “quibi.”

4. Amazon, Before Alexa

Amazon’s commercial starring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi promotes the company’s Alexa AI assistant, speculating what life was like before the invention of the voice-activated tool. The commercial shows hypothetical scenes from the past, including clips from medieval times and a “Game of Thrones”-esque scenario.

5. Doritos Brings Together Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

Doritos is tapping into one of 2019’s biggest hits, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” bringing together the rapper alongside “A Star Is Born” actor Sam Elliott, who engage in a Western-themed dance-off.

