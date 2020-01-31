The countdown is on for Super Bowl LIV — and so is the buzz for the halftime show.

While the musicians have been scant on details for their halftime performance, they’ve both given viewers a sneak peek on their social media accounts and built up hype through their own Super Bowl-themed merchandise.

From what to expect during the performance to how to watch, here is everything you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

When and where is the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. The halftime show will begin following the first two quarters of the game, likely around 8 p.m.

Who is performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL revealed in September that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be headlining the halftime show. Both musicians took to their social media accounts to share the news, with Lopez tweeting out a picture of the two with the caption: “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥.”

Will there be other musicians performing at the 2020 Super Bowl?

Demi Lovato has been tapped to sing the National Anthem at the start of the Super Bowl. The singer is coming off her emotional performance at the Grammy Awards last week, her first performance at the awards show since her reported drug overdose in 2018.

Is there a 2020 Super Bowl pre-show?

The NFL is hosting its Super Bowl LIV pregame show from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fox prior to the sports game. The pregame show will include performances by Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Dan + Shay and Yolanda Adams, according to Billboard.

What will the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show look like?

Lopez and Shakira have not revealed specifics of what their performance will entail, but gave a small preview during an NFL press conference on Jan. 30.

“The truth is when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me and was like, ‘You were amazing!’ And I was like, ‘Yo you were amazing!’ And I think it’s just different what we do,” Lopez said. “It’s very Shakira and it’s very Jennifer and I think that’s what you’re going to get from the performance. It’s a lot of energy and it’s very entertaining, there are heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It’s packed with a lot of awesome moments.”

The musicians also touched on the recent death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, with Shakira stating: “Life is so fragile. And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey on stage.”

Lopez has also given a sneak peek at the halftime show on social media, launching her #JLoSuperBowlChallenge on video-sharing app TikTok.

The singer posted a snippet of her halftime show dance routine on the app, challenging users to re-create the dance to her hit song “On the Floor” and posting their own videos with the hashtag. Her TikTok video currently has over 300,000 likes. Users have swiftly accepted the challenge; a copious amount of videos pop up for the hashtag, with a cumulative 6.5 million views.

The halftime show is also being coproduced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL for the first time.

How can I watch the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2020 Super Bowl and halftime show will air on Fox starting at 6:30 p.m. All musical performances from the evening will be streamed shortly after the telecast on Tidal.

The live game and halftime show will also be available on the Fox Sports web site and the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

Viewers without a cable subscription can watch the game and halftime show through streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

