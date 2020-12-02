Although the coronavirus pandemic has impacted consumers’ financial capabilities, many are still doing their traditional holiday gift shopping.

According to Google data collected over the last several months, the pandemic has influenced shoppers to gravitate to categories that complement working from home, quarantining and social distancing, such as wellness and beauty, technology, home decor and athletic gear.

Google’s data shows that searches for self-care are at an all-time high at 250 percent, with products in the beauty and wellness categories increasing, such as skin care by 29 percent and candles by 40 percent. In the category, Google sees items such as oral care, massagers and hair tools trending this season.

Along with wellness, searches for at-home workouts increased by 85 percent, with searches for workout equipment increasing by 116 percent this year. Google sees items such as Fitbit smart watches, snow boots and water bottles as popular holiday gifts.

In the technology space, Google sees products such as the Apple iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6 and Google Pixel 5 as top trending gifts.

Many retailers have changed up their holiday savings plans due to the pandemic, which has given customers ample time to do their gift shopping. Major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target started offering sales as early as October and extended their Black Friday deals to last for a full week.

