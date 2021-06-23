Live awards shows are finally making their return.

The 2021 BET Awards are one of the first in-person awards shows taking place amid the pandemic, with nominees across music, film and sports set to come together on June 27 in Los Angeles.

This year’s theme for the awards show is the “Year of the Black Woman,” which celebrates and honors the impact that many Black actresses and singers had on culture. The night’s top nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, who received seven nominations, and Cardi B, who received five nominations. The awards show is also honoring actress and musical artist Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here, WWD breaks down what to expect at the 2021 BET Awards. Read on for more.

When are the 2021 BET Awards?

The 2021 BET Awards are on Sunday, June 27, from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The show will be broadcast on BET.

Are the 2021 BET Awards in-person?

The 2021 BET Awards will be a live show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a live, vaccinated audience.

Who is hosting the 2021 BET Awards?

Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the ceremony.

Who is nominated at the 2021 BET Awards?

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack with seven nominations each. They’re followed by Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nominations.

Album of the Year nominations went to The Weeknd for “After Hours,” DaBaby for “Blame It on Baby,” Megan Thee Stallion for “Good News,” Jazmine Sullivan for “Heaux Tales,” Nas for “King’s Disease” and Chloe X Halle for “Ungodly Hour.” For Video of the Year, nominations went to Cardi B for “Up,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP,” Chloe X Halle for “Do It,” Chris Brown and Young Thug for “Go Crazy,” Drake and Lil Durk for “Laugh Now Cry Later” and Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open.”

On the film side, Best Movie nominations went to “Coming 2 America,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “Soul” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Will there be any honorary awards?

Academy Award-nominated actress Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.

There will also be a special tribute to the late rapper, DMX, who passed away this April at the age of 50. The tribute will include performances by Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz and Griselda.

Will there be performances?

This year’s awards show is including the most performances than in years past. The show will feature performances by the likes of Andra Day, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Tyler the Creator and many others.

How can I watch the 2021 BET Awards?

The awards show will air live on BET. For those without cable, the 2021 BET Awards can be streamed through providers like Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

