The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired Sunday night, bringing together celebrities like The Jonas Brothers, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, BTS, Alicia Keys and other stars who made an impact at the annual award show for their designer looks.

Nick Jonas, who hosted the show and performed with his brothers, changed outfits multiple times, courtesy of stylist Avo Yermagyan. The musician walked the red carpet in an emerald green three-piece Fendi look from the design house’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection, posing alongside wife Priyanka Chopra, who wore an embellished Dolce & Gabbana dress, and his brothers.

He then changed into a red-to-blue ombré Berluti suit from the design house’s fall rtw collection and later a graphic printed jacket and black trousers from the Dior Men pre-fall 2021 collection.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox, who have increasingly become a red carpet couple to watch, also had a standout fashion moment at the Billboard Music Awards. Fox looked to Mugler’s spring 2021 rtw collection, wearing a cutout black dress with a sheer skirt, while Machine Gun Kelly wore an oversized black suit jacket and white dress shirt from Balmain’s spring 2021 rtw collection.

Newly minted Louis Vuitton ambassadors BTS took to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to perform their latest English-language song, “Butter,” dressed in their signature matching style.

