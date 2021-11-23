×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

What to Buy on Black Friday, According to Retail Experts

WWD spoke with retail experts from The NPD Group, RetailMeNot and Accenture to determine which categories shoppers will find the most savings on this year.

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy
Black Friday 2021: what's in store. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 2021 holiday shopping season is expected to be more robust in comparison to last year’s, with retailers offering longer sales periods and consumers expected to spend at pre-pandemic levels.

Although the 2021 holiday shopping season is being impacted by supply chain and shipping delays, consumer spending is expected to increase. A report by Accenture shows that consumers are budgeting an average of $598 for holiday shopping this season, compared to $539 last year. The report also shows that comfort levels with in-store shopping have risen from last year, with more than half of respondents planning to do their holiday shopping in-store.

While retailers are offering longer sales periods — with many major Black Friday sales having started at the beginning of the month — savings overall are expected to be lower than usual. According to a report from Adobe, consumers should expect smaller discounts on major gifting categories like apparel, electronics, appliances, toys and more, with goods 3 percent more expensive than last year. This price increase can be attributed to supply chain disruptions.

Related Galleries

To navigate the changes of this holiday season, WWD spoke with three retail experts on what categories customers can expect the highest — and lowest — savings on ahead of Black Friday and the remainder of the 2021 holiday shopping season. Read on for more.

Apparel

Apparel, which has long been the top gifting item each holiday, hasn’t had its ranking impacted greatly because of the pandemic. Loungewear is still expected to continue its popularity from last year with the category making up 31 percent of total U.S. apparel spending this holiday season, according to a report from The NPD Group.

While loungewear continues to reign, Marshal Cohen — The NPD Group’s chief retail industry analyst — anticipates customers will begin gravitating toward dressier apparel options again.

“The love of comfort is going to continue to remain paramount, however, what is going to start to return is the need for a little bit dressier clothing,” he explained. “Think about how many weddings you’ve already been invited to that have been pushed back from last year and the weddings that have been scheduled this year anyways, so that’s a short-term boom that has the opportunity to do well.”

Seasonal Apparel

Cohen also anticipates customers will see large markdowns on seasonal apparel items, such as winter coats, gloves and hats.

“Anything that is seasonal and has an expiration date — literally, not figuratively — retailers aren’t going to want to carry it over to the following year,” he said. “Look for holiday things like outerwear, cold weather products and anything that is seasonal in nature.”

Headphones

Kristen McGrath, the editor and shopping expert at RetailMeNot, stated she always recommends consumers pick up wireless headphones during the holiday shopping season as markdowns are typically at their steepest during this time.

“There’s a lot of competition between retailers for all different kinds of headphones out there,” she said. “You’ll see a lot of the lowest prices of the year on those, whether you’re buying for yourself or gifting.”

Countertop Appliances

McGrath also stated that consumers will find up to 50 percent off on countertop appliances this Black Friday shopping period, such as air fryers, pressure cookers, blenders and other items.

Large Appliances and Furniture  

While McGrath recommends purchasing small appliances during the Black Friday shopping period, she discourages customers from buying larger appliances — such as refrigerators and dishwashers — as well as big furniture items and mattresses.

“You can probably get similar deals during New Year’s weekend, which is right around the corner from President’s Day,” she explained. “If your time is limited and you’re looking for other deals, that’s a category that you shouldn’t worry that you’re missing out.”

Experiences

According to Accenture, customers are gravitating toward travel and experiences this holiday season. The company’s 2021 holiday spending report indicated that 43 percent of those surveyed are spending on experiences such as amusement parks and weekends away this season and 68 percent are planning on buying gift cards for restaurants. Accenture also found that 47 percent of respondents will spend on beauty products or services this season.

“We’re seeing an uptick in experience spend,” said Jill Standish, global lead of Accenture’s retail industry group. “Experiences weren’t something you were giving [last year] because they weren’t available, but now it looks like experience spend is back and stronger.”

READ MORE HERE:

10 Things to Expect During the 2021 Holiday Shopping Season 

Which Retailers Are Closed on Thanksgiving? 

A Guide to How Retailers Are Doing Black Friday 2021 

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday 2021: What to Buy

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad