The red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has given spectators the much needed high-fashion moments that have been lacking throughout the pandemic.

After two postponements, this year’s film festival has brought together major stars like Timothée Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Bella Hadid, Spike Lee and others who have used the Cannes red carpet to make a statement with their colorful and fantastical looks.

Many stars have looked to the recent couture runways for their Cannes red-carpet looks, including Hadid, who made headlines on July 11 when she wore an avant-garde Schiaparelli gown and necklace from the design house’s recent fall 2021 couture collection.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the most standout fashion looks at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Read on for more.

Bella Hadid has long been a Cannes Film Festival fixture, regularly making an impact for her sultry yet elegant style over the last few years. The model brought her signature style back to this year’s film festival on opening night, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier white, form-fitting dress with a black tulle cape and matching bodice from the designer’s spring 2002 collection.

Hadid’s biggest fashion statement, however, came on July 11 at the screening of “Three Floors,” where the model wore a black, long-sleeved wool crepe dress with a low-cut neckline and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’oeil lungs from Schiaparelli’s recent fall 2021 couture collection that debuted earlier this month.

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford

Timothée Chalamet has been a red-carpet star to watch since the Oscar-nominated actor came into the limelight in 2017. His first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on July 12 — which was for the premiere of the star-studded Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch” — was Chalamet’s first major red-carpet appearance since the pandemic started. Chalamet attended the premiere wearing a metallic silver and gold Tom Ford suit with matching boots and black sunglasses.

Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann

Tilda Swinton joined her costars at the premiere of “The French Dispatch” on July 12 in an eye-catching look by Haider Ackermann. The actress wore a cropped pink bolero blazer and matching top with a floor-length orange skirt, which she paired with a green sequined long-sleeved shirt.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a custom Gucci gown at the premiere of “Stillwater” during the festival on July 8. The actress’ look consisted of a black vinyl and crystal embroidered bustier corset with a dramatic white-to-yellow ombré skirt designed with crystal embroidery and ostrich feathers.

Tina Kunakey in Valentino

Tina Kunakey opted for a couture moment at the premiere of “Benedetta” on July 10. The model wore a hooded dress from Valentino’s spring 2020 couture collection, which consisted of a violet radzimir cape and silk dress embellished with the design house’s red faille bow.

Jodie Foster in Givenchy

Actress Jodie Foster attended the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night in a custom Givenchy couture gown. The actress, who was the recipient of the festival’s honorary Palme d’Or prize, wore a white silk dress designed with small cutout details and embroidered pixel motifs.

Lou Doillon in Gucci

Actress and musician Lou Doillon wore the closing look from Gucci’s “Aria” fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection at the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. The black and gold dress was made in a cady lamé fabric with a pleated skirt. Doillon accessorized the dress with Gucci’s crystal-embellished, anatomical heart-shaped clutch, which also made its debut in the “Aria” collection.

Marion Cotillard in Chanel

Longtime Chanel ambassador Marion Cotillard has worn multiple looks from the design house throughout the festival. On opening night for the debut of her film “Annette,” the Oscar-winning actress wore a metallic silver dress from Chanel’s fall 2020 couture collection. The dress featured an asymmetrical shoulder strap and a tiered skirt.

Carla Bruni in Celine

The former French first lady and model has worn several eye-catching gowns at the festival from design houses like Celine and Saint Laurent. She attended the festival’s opening night wearing an elegant, form-fitting dress by Hedi Slimane for Celine, who designed the pastel blue gown with crystal embellishments.

Leila Bekhti in Givenchy

French actress Leila Bekhti opted for an unconventional suit for the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. She wore a custom Givenchy look that consisted of a white, off-the-shoulder grain de poudre tuxedo jacket worn over matching trousers.

Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton

Cannes jury president Spike Lee has attended virtually all festival events in looks designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter attended opening night in his most eye-catching look: a hot pink double breasted suit with matching pink sunglasses. Lee paired the look with custom Nike Air Jordan’s that were designed in a blue, white and red colorway that gave a nod to the French flag.

