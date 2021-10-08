×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Rucci Discusses the Opportunities and Obstacles of 40 Years in Business

Business

Shanghai’s Largest Trade Show Eyes Expansion Beyond Fashion Week

Accessories

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

All the Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021

This year saw an influx of celebrities entering the beauty industry with their own brands.

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands
Naomi Osaka, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Aniston are among the celebrities who launched beauty brands in 2021. AP

The celebrity beauty market saw an influx of new entrants this year, with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and many others making their first solo ventures in the industry.

While last year’s celebrity beauty launches largely stayed within skin care, this year saw many stars experiment in virtually all categories, including the traditional makeup, skin and hair categories, as well as wellness and baby.

Most recently Ellen DeGeneres revealed during her talk show on Tuesday that she is launching her Kind Science skin care brand later this month. Aniston, who was behind one of the most popular hairstyles of the ‘90s, leveraged her influence for her own hair care line, LolaVie, which launched last month.

Here, WWD looks at 18 celebrities that launched beauty brands in 2021. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

Jennifer Lopez

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Jennifer Lopez at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated skin care line, called JLo Beauty, launched on Jan. 1 with eight products such as a cleanser, moisturizer, face mask, eye cream, serum and a dietary supplement. The products are meant to help achieve Lopez’s signature glow with the help of ingredients like squalene, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract. The brand is available at Sephora.

“My mom, my aunt, my grandmother, all of them used olive oil as a beauty product [on] hair when it got too dry, on your face and your body, on the belly when you’re pregnant,” Lopez told WWD. “What it does for the skin is amazing, [but] nobody wants to smell like a salad. So, it was like, how do we take the olive and create something that is proprietary to us?”

Halsey

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Halsey at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Halsey kicked off the year of celebrity beauty brands with the launch of her makeup brand, About-Face, in January. The singer teamed with Jeanne Chavez and Dineh Mohajer, the founders behind Hard Candy and Smith & Cult, to launch the brand initially with three color collections that offered glitter and metallic options.

The singer has become known for her constantly changing beauty look. A self-proclaimed beauty junkie, Halsey has regularly sported glittery and graphic makeup looks and many colorful hairstyles over the years.

The brand has since expanded to all makeup categories and has embarked on a yearlong partnership with beauty subscription service Ipsy, which has included About-Face products in its Glam Bag X initiatives.

Kate Upton

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Kate Upton for Found Active. Courtesy

Model Kate Upton teamed with HatchBeauty Brands in January to launch her new wellness brand, Found Active. The brand launched with two dietary supplement powders, two gummy supplements and skin care products, such as face and body spray, exfoliating pads and face serums. Found Active also offers a liquid eyeliner that is formulated with clay.

“All of these things help you live the best, more fulfilled life or they aid you to be able to do that,” Upton told WWD. “Everyone is so busy these days and having that extra energy boost and obviously immune support is so important right now, being able to recover from a long day with your kids or working out or stressful work and having that restful sleep.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a Michael Kors fashion show in 2019. zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ventured into the hair care category this February. The actress launched her hair care brand, Anomaly, exclusively at Target and teamed with beauty brand creator and incubator Maesa for the line.

Sustainability is at the core of the brand, and each product is housed in recyclable bottles with the shampoo and conditioner bottles using 100 percent PCR content and the hair mask using 70 percent. The line is also meant to be accessibly priced, with all products at $5.99.

“We are going to constantly push innovation to be able to reach a place where we’re amazingly sustainable, but at the same time have superior product for a very affordable cost,” Chopra Jonas told WWD. “We’ve spent less on the bottle and spent so much more on the product. And it’s better for the earth than most. It’s a step in the right direction, and you can afford it. I think it’s the trifecta of that — that was the gap for me.”

Olivia Palermo

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Olivia Palermo attends the 2019 Glamour’s “Women of the Year” awards gala. Sipa USA via AP

Influencer and designer Olivia Palermo debuted her namesake beauty brand in May, which she created in partnership with Paris-based Marie Claire Beauty Group. The skin care and makeup line launched direct-to-consumer with four products, including an illuminating serum, a matte lipstick, a mattifying mist and an eye shadow palette.

“I wanted to create a beauty line that follows my own ethos on fashion — something that fits my mood, but also provides a timeless look that everyone can rely on in a pinch,” Palermo told WWD in a statement. “It’s a collection that mirrors my beauty routine, focused on elevating the essentials. My approach is trying to find innovative solutions that work not just for me, but for the many, diverse women (and men) that make up our global community. We all have different skin types at all ages. Let’s create heirloom products for everyone.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer for Know Beauty. Courtesy

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and singer Madison Beer teamed this June to launch DNA-based skin care brand, Know Beauty. The women teamed with dermatologist and chief medical officer Dr. Karen Kagha to create the brand, which offers an at-home DNA kit that gives customers a recommended regimen of beauty products based on their results.

“We wanted to join forces and create something that made it easy for girls like us or guys or whoever to be given the answers that they’ve been looking for, and how to actually take care of their personal skin, because everyone’s skin is different,” Hudgens told WWD in an exclusive interview. “When your skin looks great, you feel great. It’s something that we want everyone to be able to feel.”

The brand’s products include cleansers, moisturizers, night creams, serums, masks, eye cream and lip masks.

Scarlett Johansson

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Scarlett Johansson at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson revealed this June that she is developing a beauty brand, slated to release early next year. The brand is being funded by The Najafi Companies, which is the same minority investor behind Beach House Group.

Johansson did not reveal what the unnamed beauty brand will entail, but in a statement to WWD said: “I’ve been fascinated by the transformative power of beauty since I was a child. My mother instilled in me a passion for self care from my early teenage years. Several years ago, I took a step back from my beauty deals with the goal of creating something true to me. The result is a clean, accessible approach to beauty.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in 2019. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, joined forces this June to launch Proudly, a baby care line. Union already runs her own hair care brand, called Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Proudly offers baby skin care and diaper products that specifically cater to babies with deeper skin tones. The line is slated to launch direct-to-consumer this year and more widely in the mass market next year.

“As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the couple told WWD in a statement. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

Becky G

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Becky G at the 2019 European MTV Awards. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Pop star Becky G partnered with Madeby Collective to create her color cosmetics brand, Treslúce Beauty, this June. The brand debuted in the eye category with an eye shadow palette, eyeliner, makeup brushes and false eyelashes. The brand is inspired by the singer’s Mexican heritage with its packaging drawing inspiration from Talavera pottery.

Iggy Azalea

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Iggy Azalea for Totally Plastic. Courtesy

Rapper Iggy Azalea looked to the early Aughts for her beauty venture, teaming with BH Cosmetics to launch a new cosmetics line, called Totally Plastic.

The line takes inspiration from beauty trends popular during that time, offering products like high-shine lip gloss, pastel eye shadow colors, highlighters and a glittery lavender travel case.

“What I really wanted to do with this capsule collection was relive my teenage nostalgia,” Azalea told WWD. “If I was gonna put on a baby pink eyeshadow in the early 2000s, I would have sat there all day long, and it never would have been as bright as what it is now. We’ve come so far with that.”

Naomi Osaka

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open. AP

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka launched her skin care brand, Kinlò, in September to offer products catered to those with darker skin tones. The line offers products such as sunscreen, after-sun recovery mist, eye cream and lip balm. The brand’s name is inspired by Osaka’s dual Japanese and Haitian heritages.

“I’m so excited to share Kinlò with you! I founded Kinlò to address a public health need around skin cancer prevention within our POC communities,” Osaka said in a statement on the brand’s Instagram account. “Tennis can be challenging at times, but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for. It allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise.”

Kylie Jenner

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Kylie Jenner at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner expanded her beauty empire this September with the launch of her Kylie Baby line. The line launched with four clean, vegan and hypoallergenic products, such as a gentle shampoo, gentle conditioner, bubble bath soap and moisturizing lotion.

Jenner already runs her successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands, as well as her Kylie Swim brand. She is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jennifer Aniston

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Jennifer Aniston at the fourth annual InStyle Awards in 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Aniston is one of the many celebrities that has been highly influential in the beauty world, spurring the trend in the late ‘90s of the “Rachel” haircut, which was the hairstyle she sported during her first few seasons of the hit show “Friends.”

Aniston leveraged her well-known hairstyle to enter the hair care category in September with the launch of her LolaVie hair care brand. The brand launched with one product, its Glossing Detangler made with ingredients like chia, bamboo, lemon extract and a superfruit complex to protect that hair, add shine and detangle.

Ariana Grande 

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Ariana Grande at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After teasing the brand on social media, Ariana Grande revealed to fans in September that she is launching her own beauty brand, called R.E.M. beauty. The brand is being made in partnership with Forma Brands, the beauty incubator behind Morphe, Morphe 2, Bad Habit and others. A release date has not yet been revealed, however, the brand will launch with products in the eye category, including eyeliner, eye shadow and mascara.

Toni Braxton

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Toni Braxton at the American Music Awards in 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning musician Toni Braxton ventured into the body care category this September with a vegan line called Nude Sugar available at Ulta Beauty. The line launched with nine products, including two body creams, a body serum, a shower gel and a hair mist. Braxton had worked on the brand for two years prior to its launch.

“My skin as an African American tends to be a little drier,” she told WWD about why she wanted to create the brand. “Since I’m getting up there, just going outside in the sun, and all the years of the things that I’ve done to my body being in the entertainment business, for me, it was having hyperpigmentation or sometimes you get light spots.”

Ellen DeGeneres

18 Celebrities That Launched Beauty Brands in 2021
Ellen DeGeneres at the 2019 premiere of Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham.” Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Longtime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to launch their own skin care line. DeGeneres announced the line, called Kind Science, on her talk show in October, describing the brand as “age-positive skin care.” The brand is launching in late October and a product lineup has not yet been revealed.

“We call it Kind Science because it is kind to animals, it’s kind to skin, it’s kind to the planet and it’s kind to your wallet,” DeGeneres told the studio audience. “So it’s all kind.”

READ MORE HERE: 

Tula Taps Christina Milian for Second Celebrity Partnership 

The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Met Gala 

Lisa Rinna Teams With Daughters Amelia and Delilah on Beauty Brand 

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

18 Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad