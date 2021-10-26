Everything to Know About the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards are approaching.

The event marks a return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards were held online through the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway360 platform.

This year’s ceremony will see a competitive list of contenders vying for some of the most coveted awards, including Gabriela Hearst, Thom Browne, Christopher John Rogers and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, among many more.

Honorary awards will also be given out this year, including the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, which will go to Zendaya for her bold and timeless style. This makes the actress the youngest recipient of the award in its history.

From the full list of nominees to who is hosting this year’s event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. Scroll on for more.

Where and when is the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards?

The ceremony will be held at The Pool + The Grill, which is housed in the landmark Seagram Building on Park Avenue in New York City. The event will take place on Nov. 10.

Who is hosting the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards?

It was announced on Tuesday that Emily Blunt will be hosting this year’s awards ceremony.

“Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world,” Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, said in a statement. “Her timeless style and elegance light up any room. I have great admiration for her and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.”

Who is nominated for Womenswear, Menswear and Accessory Designers of the Year?

This year, the nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Christopher John Rogers, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs and Peter Do.

Nominees for American Menswear Designer of the Year are Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Telfar Clemens for Telfar and Thom Browne.

For American Accessories Designer of the Year, the contenders are Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

Who is nominated for Emerging Designer of the Year?

The nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year are Edvin Thompson for Theophilio, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel Mohammed for Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

See the full list of nominees and honorees here.

Will there be honorary awards?

A number of big names are receiving honors this year, including Zendaya, who will receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award. Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her role as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” will be given Face of the Year, a new award. The Model Alliance will receive the Positive Social Influence Award.

Other special awards that will be bestowed that evening will be the Founder’s Award to Aurora James, the Environmental Sustainability Award to Patagonia, the Media Award to Nina Garcia, the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award to Dapper Dan and the Board of Directors’ Tribute to Yeohlee Teng.

