Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

“The Queen’s Gambit” actress wore a custom, old Hollywood glamour-inspired look at the awards show.

2021 Emmys: Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 Emmys. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Anya Taylor-Joy brought her standout style to her first Emmy Awards.

The actress, who is nominated for her role in Netflix’s limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” attended the 2021 Emmy Awards wearing a custom form-fitting pale yellow Dior couture dress paired with a bright yellow opera cape. Taylor-Joy’s dress was designed with an open back accented with a crystal-embellished chain. The look was styled by Paul Burgo.

The actress furthered the old Hollywood glamour-inspired look with hair and makeup, sporting bright red lipstick and a styled bun.

2021 Emmys: Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior on the Red Carpet
Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 Emmys. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“Inspiration for Anya’s look came from her exquisite Dior gown,” Dior makeup artist Georgie Eisdell said in a statement. “I kept her eyes soft and classic to complement the pale yellow gown and chose a bright red lip, which perfectly complemented her yellow opera coat and jewels.”

Taylor-Joy recently wore another custom Dior look at the Venice Film Festival, where the actress attended the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” wearing a ‘50s-inspired pink satin dress with a matching fascinator. The look was meant as a throwback to Hollywood starlets of that era and was styled by Law Roach, who in a previous interview with WWD described the actress’ style as “fearless.”

“I always get the girls that are a bit fearless when it comes to their style,” Roach told WWD in February. “I think that’s what the attraction is because that’s the way I look at styling and fashion. I would definitely say [her style] is fearless with a touch of whimsy.”

