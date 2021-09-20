×
A Closer Look at the Men’s Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

The awards season trend of men’s high-fashion looks continued at Sunday’s awards show.

Male celebrities looked to nontraditional takes on formalwear for the 2021 Emmys, debuting looks that were remarkably fashion forward.

Presenters and nominees Josh O’Connor, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan Levy, Regé-Jean Page, Bowen Yang and others eschewed traditional black tie and brought men’s haute couture to the red carpet at the awards show. This follows the trend we’ve seen at awards shows earlier this year where bright colors, modern takes on the suit and gender-busting style elements reigned among celebrities on the red carpet.

At the 2021 Emmys, Levy brought men’s couture to the red carpet courtesy of Valentino. The “Schitt’s Creek” creator and actor wore a vivid cobalt blue gabardine side-tied jacket with a froissé velvet shirt and matching wool trousers from the design house’s recent fall 2021 couture collection.

Levy, among other male celebrities, has been a leader in the growing world of men’s couture dressing, bringing fashion’s made-to-measure high art to the red carpet. He wore a lemon yellow suit from the Valentino spring 2021 couture collection (the design house’s first couture collection to include men’s styles) to the Golden Globes.

“Crown” actor O’Connor, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, can also be credited for bringing a modern spin to men’s formalwear. Throughout the year’s award shows O’Connor has regularly reimagined the traditional suit, wearing custom Loewe styles designed by Jonathan Anderson, reworking heritage pieces and adding unconventional bow ties.

His custom Loewe suit for the 2021 Emmys consisted of tails, a white wing collar shirt and a floral brooch instead of a tie.

Presenter Seth Rogan was a surprising player in the night’s color brigade, wearing a tangerine-hued Brioni suit, lavender-beige dress shirt and bow tie and brown trousers.

One of the night’s biggest winners, “Ted Lasso” star and creator Jason Sudeikis, ditched the hoodie he wore to this year’s Golden Globes, and instead wore a modern take on the smoking suit in head-to-toe blue velvet, designed by Tom Ford.

Click through the above gallery to see more of the standout men’s fashion from the 2021 Emmys.

