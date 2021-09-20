Runway to Red Carpet: How 13 Fashion Week Designs Looked at the IRL 2021 Emmys

Recent fashion week collections reigned on the 2021 Emmys red carpet, with many celebrities looking to Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Markarian, Dior and other designer brands for their looks.

Carolina Herrera’s recent spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which celebrated 40 years of the storied design house, was a favorite among many celebrities who wore creative director Wes Gordon’s gowns on the red carpet. “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore and “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson looked to the collection’s red dresses, with Moore dressed in a spaghetti strap, tulle gown and Paulson in a voluminous dress with oversize sleeves.

Valentino couture also left its mark on the Emmys red carpet. “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star, Dan Levy — who has previously worn the design house’s men’s couture pieces during this year’s awards season — chose a cobalt blue gabardine side-tied jacket with a froissé velvet shirt and matching wool trousers from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall 2021 couture collection presented in July.

Levy’s former co-star, Annie Murphy, also wore a colorful look from the Valentino fall 2021 couture collection: a green draped chiffon shirt dress. “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross was another celebrity that looked to the collection, wearing a bright red chiffon dress embroidered with tube pearls.

Other celebrities looked to earlier designer collections for the Emmys, including “Lovecraft Country” actress Jurnee Smollett, who opted for a hand-pleated, ivory corolla dress from Dior’s fall 2020 couture collection.

