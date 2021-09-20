×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Runway to Red Carpet: How 13 Fashion Week Designs Looked at the IRL 2021 Emmys

Celebrities like Dan Levy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore and Sarah Paulson looked to recent fashion week collections for their looks Sunday night.

Gallery Icon View ALL 13 Photos

Recent fashion week collections reigned on the 2021 Emmys red carpet, with many celebrities looking to Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Markarian, Dior and other designer brands for their looks.

Carolina Herrera’s recent spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which celebrated 40 years of the storied design house, was a favorite among many celebrities who wore creative director Wes Gordon’s gowns on the red carpet. “This Is Us” star Mandy Moore and “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson looked to the collection’s red dresses, with Moore dressed in a spaghetti strap, tulle gown and Paulson in a voluminous dress with oversize sleeves.

Valentino couture also left its mark on the Emmys red carpet. “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star, Dan Levy — who has previously worn the design house’s men’s couture pieces during this year’s awards season — chose a cobalt blue gabardine side-tied jacket with a froissé velvet shirt and matching wool trousers from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall 2021 couture collection presented in July.

Related Galleries

2021 Emmys Red Carpet Looks on the Fashion Week Runway
Dan Levy (right) in Valentino at the 2021 Emmys. WWD

Levy’s former co-star, Annie Murphy, also wore a colorful look from the Valentino fall 2021 couture collection: a green draped chiffon shirt dress. “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross was another celebrity that looked to the collection, wearing a bright red chiffon dress embroidered with tube pearls.

Other celebrities looked to earlier designer collections for the Emmys, including “Lovecraft Country” actress Jurnee Smollett, who opted for a hand-pleated, ivory corolla dress from Dior’s fall 2020 couture collection.

Click through the above gallery to see more celebrities’ 2021 Emmys red carpet looks on the fashion week runways.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at the Men’s Fashion at the 2021 Emmys 

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles on the Emmys Red Carpet 

Regé-Jean Page Attends First Emmys in Custom Giorgio Armani 

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Honors Nonbinary Flag With Emmys Look 

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

How 13 Runway Designs Looked on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad