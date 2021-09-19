Regé-Jean Page Attends First Emmys in Custom Giorgio Armani

Regé-Jean Page attended his first Emmy Awards in a custom Armani suit.

The “Bridgerton” actor arrived at the 2021 Emmys dressed in a made-to-measure Giorgio Armani midnight blue silk jacquard double-breasted shawl collared evening jacket paired with a matching evening shirt and trousers.

“The fabric is just one of the many things that makes this look so interesting,” said Page’s stylist, Jeanne Yang, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The shawl collar also has this pronounced, rounded edge to it, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone-on-tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so there are no buttons, and also no tie; it’s just a super-clean look, which you rarely see on the red carpet.”

Page accessorized the look with Cathy Waterman platinum and sapphire stud earrings and a Longines automatic watch from the brand’s Elegant Collection. It was announced last week that Page is Longines newest ambassador.

In a statement from Longines, the watchmaker described Page as possessing “an elegance that transcends borders and generations.”

Page’s high-fashion suit follows this year’s awards season trend of male celebrities looking to couture-like outfits and different takes on the traditional suit for virtual and in-person awards shows. The actor previously wore a custom velvet Louis Vuitton suit at this year’s SAG Awards and a printed A. Sauvage blazer at the NAACP Image Awards, where he won the award for outstanding actor in a drama series for his role in “Bridgerton.”

The British actor is nominated at the Emmys for outstanding actor in a drama series for his breakout role in Netflix’s period drama, “Bridgerton.” While the actor was one of the show’s fan-favorites, it was revealed this spring that he would not appear in the show’s upcoming second season.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at Cynthia Erivo’s Emmys Red Carpet Dress

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at the 2021 Emmy Awards

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet