Without an actual red carpet, celebrities took to Instagram to show off their Golden Globes attire of high-fashion runway pieces and elegant beauty looks.

Many celebrities channeled Old Hollywood glamour with their beauty looks to give their virtual red carpet look an added boost of sophistication. For example, Andra Day, who won her first Golden Globe for her role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” enhanced the glamour of her macramé, sequined Chanel couture dress with a classic red lip that gave a nod to her titular character.

Other stars went for more graphic beauty looks to complement their couture dresses. Cynthia Erivo, for one, put emphasis on her eyes with a bright purple eyeliner and voluminous lashes. First time Golden Globes winner Emma Corrin looked to Pierrot the Sad Clown as her beauty inspiration, posing for photos on Instagram where she’s seen with a teardrop painted below her eye.

Here, WWD rounds up seven of the best beauty looks at the 2021 Golden Globes. Read on for more.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo complemented her neon green Valentino couture dress with a beauty look that focused on the eyes. Working with makeup artist Terrell Mullin for Giorgio Armani Beauty, Erivo’s look started with a graphic purple eyeliner created with the brand’s Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow and Eyes to Kill Designer Liner before giving the eyelashes a voluminous effect.

Andra Day

Golden Globes winner Andra Day channeled Billie Holiday and Old Hollywood glamour at Sunday’s virtual awards ceremony, working with makeup artist Porsche Cooper and Chanel for her beauty look.

“Her ethereal, glowing goddess vibe was the ultimate inspiration for tonight’s makeup look,” Cooper said in a statement. “I wanted to perfect a radiant skin that reflects all gleams of light and layer all of my favorite glow-enhancing hero products from Chanel.”

Cooper went for a fresh makeup look to complement Day’s Chanel couture dress. The look centered on a deep berry lip, which Cooper created by layering four shades of red Chanel lipstick.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin looked to an unconventional source of inspiration for her Golden Globes look: Pierrot the Sad Clown. Corrin channeled the character by wearing a black-and-white Miu Miu dress with an exaggerated clown-like collar and sporting a beauty look that focused on the eyes with a single teardrop drawn just under her eye.

Makeup artist Florrie White posted several photos of Pierrot that served as inspiration for Corrin’s beauty look on her Instagram Stories. She showed a page from her notebook where she was brainstorming ways to create the look, writing ideas like “old school Twiggy yet modern” and “dramatic but minimal.” White created the look with Sisley products, focusing on Corrin’s lashes with the brand’s So Stretch Mascara and Phyto-Khol Star Liner.

Lily Collins

Collins matched her multicolored Saint Laurent dress with a matching beauty look that included purple and green eye shadow. Makeup artist Fiona Stiles worked with Lancôme to put together the look, using the brand’s Color Design Eyeshadow in shades midnight stone and emerald to create the multicolored effect. Stiles finished the look with Lancôme’s Lash Idôle and Monsieur Big mascaras and gave Collins a glossy pink lip using the Lancôme L’Absolu Lacquer Gloss.

Margot Robbie

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff wanted to create a “cool French girl feel” for Margot Robbie’s Golden Globes look. Robbie’s beauty look was centered on a bright red lip, which Dubroff created by layering several red shades of lipstick. Robbie wore a black-and-white Chanel spring 2021 dress to the awards ceremony.

“I built the lip as you would sculpt an eye lid to get all the tones you would find from looking at a cherry,” Dubroff said in a statement. “I made sure the brightest color was in the center and the darkest tones on the corners.”

Julia Garner

Julia Garner also sported a classic beauty look with a bright red lip. The “Ozark” actress worked with makeup artist Hung Vanngo and Chanel for the look. Vanngo “wanted to play with muted tones to not overpower the subtle red pop of color on the lips,” he said in a statement. He kept Garner’s face fresh by using Chanel skin care products and a luminous foundation, and then created the red lip with two shades of the Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom lipstick.

Amanda Seyfried

“Mank” actress Amanda Seyfried complemented her custom, coral-hued Oscar de la Renta dress with a beauty look that consisted of warm tones. She worked with Lancôme and makeup artist Genevieve Herr for the look, which included a glossy nude lip and an earthy-toned eye shadow.

