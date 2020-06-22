The 2021 Golden Globes are the latest awards show to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday next year’s Golden Globes are being postponed to Feb. 28. The awards show typically takes place at the beginning of January each year.

The news comes after several other awards shows have made changes for next year’s ceremonies, most notably the Academy, which revealed that the 2021 Oscars will be postponed by two months to April 25.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

The British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs, also postponed next year’s ceremony to April 11.

Details on the format of this year’s Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20, have not yet been revealed.

The Golden Globes are known for kicking off awards season in Hollywood. The HFPA announced just days after this year’s awards ceremony that the 2021 Golden Globes would be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The 2021 Golden Globes will still take place at The Beverly Hills Hilton and be broadcast on NBC.

The award show’s postponement comes after practically all major events this year have been canceled, postponed or converted to digital formats because of COVID-19, including the Met Gala, the 2020 Summer Olympics and the Tony Awards, among others.

