The 2021 Grammy Awards are no longer going forward this month.

The upcoming awards show, which was scheduled for Jan. 31, is being postponed to a later date in March, according to Variety. The Recording Academy, which hosts the awards show, has not yet released a statement on the 2021 Grammy Awards’ postponement. A new date has not been confirmed.

The postponement is due to increasing health and travel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and because of the spike in cases and deaths in Los Angeles, where the ceremony is planning to take place. Los Angeles, as well as many other parts of California, are currently under stay-at-home orders.

Nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards were released on Nov. 24, with Beyoncé receiving the most nominations with nine nods for record of the year and song of the year for her hit “Black Parade” and as a featured artist for Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage.”

The Grammys have long been a highly anticipated awards show thanks to its high-fashion red carpet that’s seen some of the most memorable fashion moments of all time, from Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace dress in 2000 to Rihanna’s bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli gown in 2015. The show has also produced several unforgettable performances from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and more.

The 2021 Grammys was initially going to include only presenters and performers, as well as its host “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

